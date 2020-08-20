Apex Legends Season 6 August 20 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Apex Legends Season 6 update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside the official patch notes. Further, developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA have confirmed a playlist update will also be releasing later today. While this second update isn't live yet, the pair also revealed the patch notes for this as well. That said, despite there being two updates today, the patch notes are pretty thin, suggesting the update is pretty minor.

The highlights appear to be some fixes to Rampart, the game's newest hero added this week alongside the launch of Season 6. On top of this, Respawn has reduced the number of gold helms, gold backpacks, and gold knock down shields, though it doesn't say by how much.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes:

Rampart Amped Wall client error in softened gore locales

Fix a server error causing immediate disconnects when Rampart puts down a wall

Fix an error caused in some instances where a player is on Rampart's turret when it is destroyed

Issue around specific Bloodhound skin getting a stretched neck while using Rampart turret. We are still working on this issue for Lifeline's Guardian Angel skin

Rampart's "Boom" finisher line from playing across the map

Kill stat tracking for R-99 not displaying properly

Additionally, we are publishing a playlist update later today to do the following: Reduce Devotion damage [17 -> 16] , and increases recoil - these are quick changes we can make now, more adjustments to Devotion that take more time to do will come later. Reduce number of Devotions and Turbochargers spawned Reduced number of gold helms, gold backpacks and gold incap shields



Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also currently scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X later this year.

In the most recent and related news, a new map has leaked online, suggesting the game may soon be heading to a tropical island.

