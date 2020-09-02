Apex Legends Reportedly Adding Long Overdue Feature Very Soon

✖

Apex Legends launched back in February 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Since its launch, Respawn and EA have added a slew of new features to the game. In other words, it's a much different game in September 2020 compared to February 2019. However, it's still missing a huge feature many other counterpart games, like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, have, and that's crossplay.

Thankfully, it looks like that's not only changing, but changing soon. Prominent Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal recently shared a new video containing all of the evidence pointing to the feature coming to the game soon, and the evidence is pretty overwhelming.

Not only is there a ton of code in the game's files pointing to the feature's imminent arrival, but code referencing features and changes that will be built around crossplay, such as a new UI system. There's also mentions of "Clubs," a feature we know is coming to the game thanks to a recent and official developer stream for Season 6. For now, it's unclear what "Clubs" is, but it may have something to do with crossplay.

As for when this feature will arrive, the current speculation based on reports and leaks is that it will hit on September 17, but it's easy to imagine Respawn holding this feature for the launch of Season 7, especially if it needs something to help make a splash.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is leaks and speculation. And because that's all we have, EA and Respawn haven't provided a comment on any of it, and it's unlikely either will.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, come later this year, it will be available via the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

