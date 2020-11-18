Apex Legends Update Makes Major Revert Following Player Complaints

✖

A new Apex Legends update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S by EA and Respawn Entertainment alongside official patch notes revealing what the minor patch does to the popular and free-to-play battle royale game. Most notably, the update makes a major revert, or more specifically adjusts Weekly Challenges back to their Season 6 formatting. Why Respawn is making this change, isn't divulged, but it's presumably based on feedback about the new, and now previous, Weekly Challenges format.

In addition to this, the update fixes the Rampart and Crypto turret drone glitch that players have been exploiting recently. For now, there's no word if players that exploited the glitch will get the ban hammer or not. On top of this, Respawn notes that it has made generic "audio adjustments" and "misc fixes." Lastly, 10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all players once they log onto the game.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of the game's official Twitter account:

Weekly Challenges have been adjusted back to Season 6 formating

10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all who log in

Fixed Rampart's turret on Crypto's drone

Audio adjustments

Misc fixes

Audio is a major issue in Apex Legends, especially of the footstep variety. It's unclear if this update addresses and improves upon these issues. If it did, you'd assume it would be outlined in a more specific fashion given that it's been a major complaint lodged against the game since launch, and thus it would be substantial news, but this is just an assumption.

Apex Legends is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It's also in development for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

For more coverage on Apex Legends -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent stories on the free-to-play first-person battle royale game by clicking right here.