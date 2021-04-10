Apex Legends Provides Long Overdue Update on Cheating and Hackers

✖

Apex Legends, or more specifically a developer on the game, has provided a long overdue update on cheating and hackers. Unfortunately, it's not really the update players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S were hoping for. Like Warzone, Fortnite, and many games of this variety, Apex Legends has a problem with hackers and cheaters. However, unlike others who have been transparent and communicative about the efforts to thwarts those who decide to hack, cheat, and ruin the experience, Respawn Entertainment hasn't been great at keeping players in the loop on what it's doing to combat all of this or why it's such a persistent problem.

That said, over on Twitter, director of communications at Respawn Entertainment Ryan Rigney, provided an update replying to a pro player complaining about not just the game's hacker problem, but the lack of communication about the issue. To this end, Rigney reveals the team has been "trying every avenue" to solve the issue, but right now it's not ready to share "a solid plan." However, the team is working towards a solution and is hoping to share a proper update on the matter "as quickly as possible."

"We know about it and are trying every avenue (technical, legal, etc.) right now to see what we can do to fix it," writes Rigney. "The situation sucks, for sure. But we think it makes sense to hold most communication (aside from posts like this) until we have a solid plan in place. TL;DR: Team is on it. Regarding some ongoing cheating issues. Hoping to have actions to announce as quickly as possible (and to avoid useless "we hear you!" posts in the meantime...)."

Unfortunately, this is more or less all Rigney reveals. Right now, there's no word of when improvements will be made to this aspect of the game, but it sounds like that could change soon.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, click here.