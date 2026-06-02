New Game of Thrones Dragon-Training Strategy Game Is Available Now (And It’s Free)

Back in April, Warner Bros. Games and HBO announced their latest Game of Thrones project. The new title, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, is inspired by the HBO series House of the Dragon. Naturally, that means that raising dragons and bringing them into battle is a core mechanic. When it was first revealed, all we knew was that the game would launch in 2026. Today, Warner Bros. Games surprised fans by releasing Game of Thrones: Dragonfire for iOS and Android. That means you can jump into the free-to-play strategy game right now!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire may be a mobile game, but its gameplay is impressively nuanced and in-depth. I had a chance to attend a press briefing with the team that’s been working on the game, and their passion for the franchise really shone through. What I saw has me very excited to dive into the game, so I’m thrilled to share that it’s available right now. But if you’re not convinced, let’s dive into what you can expect from Game of Thrones: Dragonfire.

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Confirms Global Launch, Bringing House of the Dragon To Your Mobile Devices

courtesy of WB Games and HBO

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire brings players into their own House of the Dragon story. It uses a two-pronged storytelling system to offer players a unique narrative centered on their player character, alongside an overarching story featuring familiar faces from the HBO series. This way, you experience a fresh story that’s shaped by your in-game actions, while also getting those Game of Thrones references that truly make Dragonfire feel like your own journey in the Westeros you know and love.

In this new mobile strategy game, players will become Dragonriders, raising one of 28 unique types of dragons for their own. The character you create will be unique to you, with character customization options to make sure your in-game persona is exactly who you want them to be. After crafting your Dragonrider, you will enter the battle to dominate Westeros.

Players will deploy teams of dragons alongside specific troop types to conquer Westeros through tactical, tile-based battles. The dragons you choose each have unique abilities that you’ll need to lean into to win, along with specific interactions with different types of troops. This offers players an in-depth strategic component alongside the thrill of raising your own dragons. And yes, WB Games has worked a dragon-riding mini-game into the game right at launch, so you’ll be able to experience flight from the back of those dragons you hatched and raised.

Courtesy of WB Games and HBO

Though there is plenty to do as a solo gamer, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire does center on multiplayer features at its heart. You will join up with a faction of fellow Dragonriders, working together each season (called a Reign in the game). These teams allow you to leverage your strategies and claim as many of the 90 unique seats of power on the map. You can tackle bigger locations as a team, but solo actions will also contribute to the power of your chosen faction.

If that all sounds good, you can jump into Game of Thrones: Dragonfire today as the game celebrates its launch. The mobile strategy title is rolling out globally today and will be free-to-play on iOS and Android devices.

Will you be playing Game of Thrones: Dragonfire now that it’s available to download? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!