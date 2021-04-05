Apex Legends: Respawn Addresses Whether Titans Are Coming With Season 9

✖

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier caused quite a stir when he told BGGC that Season 9 will feature "a ton of Titanfall coming into [Apex] in one way or another." Some fans worried that, if the game were to add Titans, it could ruin its current dynamic. However, Grenier has now clarified his previous statement, taking to Twitter to note that there are no plans to add actual Titans to the game, so those that were worried can now rest easy! Grenier did note that it's possible they could come at some point in a separate mode, but there are no current plans.

The Tweet from Grenier can be found embedded below.

We don’t have any plans to put Titans into Apex, at least in our current roadmap. They are part of the universe but you’re right that they completely change the dynamic of the game. Maybe someday in another mode but nothing planned. — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) April 4, 2021

Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as the Titanfall games, so it isn't surprising that the game will see more related content arrive. Now that Grenier has squashed any possibility that Titans will come in Season 9, it begs the question what content players can expect to see. Season 8 started last month, and Season 9 is expected to start at the beginning of May. That's still a few weeks away, so fans of the game will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed next.

While there haven't been any definitive announcements about Season 9, there have been some additional hints about the future of Apex Legends. Last month, Grenier told Famitsu that he believes Season 9's new Legend "will be liked in Japan." Fans can also expect to see Horizon receive a buff, as well. For now, these small details will have to be enough to get fans excited for the game's next season until Grenier and Respawn Entertainment reveal any further details!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

