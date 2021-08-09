Apex Legends Developer Confirms Seer Nerf Is Coming

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently launched the popular free-to-play battle royale video game's Season 10, "Emergence," bringing the new Legend Seer, a new weapon, map updates, and more to the video game's world. While folks have been overall pretty happy with the majority of the new season's updates, the latest playable character has seemingly been dominating in matches ever since he was introduced. This isn't terribly shocking given that his kit introduces new gameplay odds and ends to Apex Legends, but Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that there will, in fact, be a nerf incoming for Seer sooner rather than later.

"Seer has launched strong, which was the hope," Respawn Entertainment's Travis Nordin stated as part of a recent Reddit AMA. "He's also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see. With that being said is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch."

Exactly when the Seer "balance updates" will release is unclear, but Nordin did indicate that it will before whatever midseason patch. If Seer continues to perform too strongly, it seems fair to assume that whatever updates will be applied in time for the upcoming patch or the one immediately following. Whatever the case actually is, players won't have too long to wait until then, and while Seer remains strong, the developer will be able to continue gathering data on how best to put him into a competitive, but not constantly overwhelming, position.

As noted above, the new season of Apex Legends, "Emergence," is currently available in the game, bringing with it the new Legend Seer among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." And thus, "Emergence" is Season 10. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about the new Apex Legends season and Legend so far? Do you agree that Seer deserves a nerf or two? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Eurogamer]