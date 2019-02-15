Respawn Addresses ‘Apex Legends’ Server Issues

Apex Legends players across the board have been reporting that the servers for the wildly popular battle royale game have been acting up across all platforms. As the number of reports continues to rise, the team over at Respawn has updated their social media accounts to let players know that they are working on a solution.

Hey everyone, we are seeing that matchmaking is taking longer than it should and affecting all platforms. We are investigating now and will update with more info as we get it. Sorry for the issue! — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 15, 2019

The matchmaking issues have been something that’s been an ongoing problem but it is important to note that this game has only recently launched and has already reached record-breaking numbers. Because of that, the servers are bound to be undergoing high levels of stress, but it looks like the team over at Respawn are on top of any complaints that head their way.

Update: The servers seem to be back up and running.

And it looks like we’re back in business! Thank you for your patience 🙂 pic.twitter.com/p0bWnrrADb — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 15, 2019

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can also check out our full character guide here to see which Legend suits your play style the best.

Still having staggering issues in the game such as lag or connecting issues? Let us know what you’re experiencing in the comment section below, or you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! For now, it looks like everything is back up and running for the online title.