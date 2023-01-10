Apex Legends Players Already Have Issues with Private Matches

Apex Legends' new Spellbound Update has officially gone live alongside all the changes included in the most recent set of patch notes including the addition of a long-awaited feature: private matches. These custom games have been available in a limited capacity to content creators, pros, and for use by Respawn Entertainment itself, and with Spellbound, they're finally available for everyone. There's only one problem, however: if you want to play a private match, you're going to have to find 29 other people to play with.

That's because 30 people are required to start a private match, a requirement notably left out of the patch notes and only shared in an FAQ that went live shortly before the update itself did. Respawn tweeted out the info as a reminder for people who were planning on gearing up for a private match, but given how this detail was omitted from the patch notes, this was the first time people had heard of this stipulation.

Sure enough, the FAQ does say that "30 players at a minimum are required to start a Battle Royale match." You can get away with a much smaller number of players in the Arenas match since only six are required there, but it's still nowhere near as convenient as being able to hop into a private match to mess around with a couple of friends.

That catch has not gone unnoticed by players either. In responses to the tweet from Respawn where it wanted to "remind" players of this requirement, people aptly said this really made private matches more of a creator tool than something that the average Apex player can utilize. For organized communities with a significant number of players who want to organize their own tournaments, you can do so pretty easily now if you can squeeze 30 people into one private match, but those who don't have 29 other friends to invite will have to hope to hop into one of those organized tournaments instead.

"So I can't play hide and go seek with my close friends? I gotta find 23 other randoms? I had big dreams of getting 6 of my friends in Discord and just running around," one player said in a nice summation of what many others are probably thinking right now.

Apex's new private matches should now be going live alongside the Spellbound Update.