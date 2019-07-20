Apex Legends Devs Take Stance Against Mouse and Keyboard on Consoles

Apex Legends, like many other competitive games that involve shooting, has instances of console players using a keyboard and mouse to gain an advantage. It’s a situation players have addressed before when they either believe or are sure that other players they’re against have been using the devices instead of a traditional controller, though Respawn Entertainment hasn’t spoken about the problem at length. The developer did address the discussions in a recent check-in post though and said it was against this type of controller input on consoles and will be investigating the situation further.

Respawn commented on the keyboard and mouse discussion within its latest post on Reddit where it addressed relevant topics from the week. The discussion around these input methods has been relevant to some players for much longer depending on who you ask, and while there’s no timeframe for when Respawn will offer more details other than “the near future,” an investigation is at least underway.

“Our stance on this? The short answer is: we don’t condone it,” Respawn said about using a mouse and keyboard on consoles. “We are investigating ways to detect if players are doing it that we’re testing internally. That’s all we have to say on it for now but we’ll revisit this and talk about progress with detection and how we’ll address players that are using it in the near future.”

Additional comments on the topic were not provided within the post as Respawn did not return answers to any questions players had. There were many comments from players who appreciated the response about the issue though and thanked Respawn for taking a stance against the usage of a mouse and keyboard on consoles.

Other games in the past have approached the issue in different ways. One of the most common tactics is to have the game detect what input device a players is using and group them accordingly with others using the same method so that keyboard and mouse users have to play against one another. There are concerns about programs like XIM however that can circumvent the usual preventions against using these devices on consoles.

The check-in post also addressed other points of discussion like the real-life construction of Wattson’s pylons that’s seen in the video above. The full post with all its discussions involved can be found here.