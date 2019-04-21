‘Apex Legends’ Players Have Learned to Control the Supply Bin Jump Bug

Apex Legends players have been channeling their inner Octane with a new supply bin bug that lets them perform a mega jump that lets them reach previously inaccessible areas and cross great distances. It looks like bouncing on the top of a supply bin to catapult yourself is already a dated tactic though now that players have realized you can actually channel the force of the supply bin bug to control the jump’s power and send yourself in the direction of your choosing.

Around a week ago, Apex Legends players realized that supply bins aren’t just there to hold onto loot. Supply bins have been known to kill players in the past if they got stuck on the lid in the wrong way, but it turns out the lids can also propel players into the air if they’re first punched a few times. If you don’t bounce off the lid right away though, you can apparently hold onto the one-time jump.

The player in the video below who goes by Calvin304 on Reddit shared the video that showed how to harness the power of the supply bin. Taking to the game’s training ground to demonstrate, the player jumped at a supply bin that’d already been prepped, but instead of landing on top of it, they allowed themselves to slide off. Able to run round the training grounds and up flights of stairs, the jump power was only expended when the player took their next jump and leapt up onto a rock that wouldn’t normally be reachable.

Other players within the comments said they’ve also figured out how to channel the jump and that all one has to do is jump at a supply bin like they were going to hang from it. Doing that will apparently contain the jump’s power to be unleashed later. More players said that it doesn’t even have to be a supply bin that players use and that things like supply drops or respawn beacons will work as well.

There’s no telling how long the bug will be in place before Respawn Entertainment fixes the problem, but don’t expect it to be a “feature” for too much longer.

