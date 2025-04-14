Devil May Cry Netflix Show Causes Surge of Users for Its Games

At the beginning of the month, Netflix released its new animated series, Devil May Cry. It is an adaptation of the popular long-running video game series starring the fan-favorite demon hunter Dante and his twin broth Vergil. The show is doing well enough, garnering solid reviews when it launched on the streamer. What’s more interesting is that it seems to have grabbed the intrigue of its viewers, as the games the show is based on are seeing a surge of users.

According to Steam DB (pointed out by X user @Dreamboum), Devil May Cry games have seen a significant spike in users since the Netflix show was released on April 3. This pattern pertains to every entry in the series, including DmC: Devil May Cry, the controversial reimagining of Dante’s demon-slaying adventures. Of course, some are more popular than others, but generally, there are quite a bit of people playing these beloved, stylish action games right now, even compared to just last month.

Currently, Devil May Cry 5 has the most users by a fairly wide margin. As of this writing, the 2019 entry has a 24-hour peak of 14,064 users; the highest user count it reached since the Netflix show premiered was 14,976. The next is the Devil May Cry HD Collection, which includes the first three games in the series. These games currently have a 24-hour peak of 7,622; according to Steam DB, this is also the game’s all-time peak. Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition and DmC: Devil May Cry are currently at 1,419 and 742 users respectively.

It should be noted that all of these games were in the low hundreds of users except Devil May Cry 5. The oddball out had less than 1,600 users before the show’s premiere. Still, the jump from 1,600 to nearly 15,000 in less than two weeks is a significant increase in users.

While the Devil May Cry Netflix show probably had a lot to do with the recent surge in users, there is another reason these games are seeing a pretty large increase in players. As of this writing, the series’ publisher Capcom has every Devil May Cry video game at pretty steep discounts. Devil May Cry 5 and DmC: Devil May Cry are being sold at a 75 percent discount, with each costing $7.49. Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition is being sold at a 70 percent discount, making it also cost $7.49. Lastly, the Devil May Cry HD Collection is being sold at a 67 percent discount, which brings it down to $9.89. All of them can be bought in a bundle for just $27.87. All these offers end on April 16th.

The Devil May Cry Netflix series was created by Adi Shankar and animated by South Korean-based Studio Mir. It stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary Ann Arkham, and Hoon Lee as the White Rabbit. Also featured in the show are Chris Coppola, Kevin Conroy, and Robbie Daymond. The show is produced by Roman Belaisch with Shankar and Haruhiro Tsujimoto as executive producers.