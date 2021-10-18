Apex Legends Seemingly Teasing New Tropical Map

Apex Legends players have discovered an interesting teaser in the game that might point towards a new map. In the Olympus pod, a screen can now be seen showing a tropical location. The location appears to be a beach covered in sand, with palm trees and plant life visible. It’s unclear whether or not this is a planned map for next season, or a tease for something else, but the screen’s sudden presence has led to a lot of speculation from fans of the game! Developer Respawn Entertainment has been quiet so far about the discovery, so it’s impossible to say for certain.

A video showcasing the teaser was shared online by @alphaINTEL on Twitter, and can be found embedded below.

First look at a new map for Apex Legends?



Image of a beach with palm trees now visible on the first screen in the Olympus pod 🌴



Tropical map 🤔 pic.twitter.com/okfiHTY4P0 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) October 16, 2021

While that would seem to be pretty strong evidence on its own, additional information also seems to have leaked. Apex Legends YouTuber Thordan Smash has shared a video featuring what appears to be an overhead shot of the map, showcasing much of what fans can expect when it drops. It’s worth noting that Thordan Smash has a big following on YouTube and on social media, but that doesn’t mean that this should be taken as concrete evidence. However, when coupled with the video from the Olympus pod, it seems like a very safe bet that Apex Legends players are going to be visiting a warmer climate sometime in the near future.

Hopefully, Respawn won’t keep fans waiting for too much longer! If the tropical island really is the game’s next map, it could make for an interesting new location. Thordan Smash’s video indicates that this one would be a little bit smaller than other maps in Apex Legends. That could be pretty interesting, but fans will just have to wait and see how things play out!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think this will be the next map in Apex Legends? Are you excited from what’s been seen so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

