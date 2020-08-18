Apex Legends Update Has Major Buffs for 3 Legends

✖

Apex Legends’ Season 6 update dropped late Monday night with a number of big changes for three of the game’s Legends. Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Crypto – the three characters that comprise the Recon class and are tasked with scouting out areas for their teams – are now all able to use Survey Becons scattered throughout the map. Accompanying this class-wide buff are individual changes for the three Legends that make them better at their crafts with positive changes across the board and no significant nerfs to speak of.

Prior to Season 6, the Survey Beacons could only be used by Pathfinder thanks to the character’s passive. Since the ability is now open to all three of them, Pathfinder’s passive has been replaced by an incentive to use the Survey Beacons rather than the ability to use them at all. Activating Survey Beacons now lowers his Zipline Gun’s cooldown and can actually half the cooldown if enough are used.

The other Legends don’t have extra incentives to use Survey Beacons like Pathfinder does, but the ability being extended to them will still help them better fulfil their Recon roles. The rest of the buffs extended to them in Season 6 can be found below.

Pathfinder

Passive: Each time Pathfinder scans a survey beacon, the total cooldown of Zipline Gun is reduced.

Numbers: Zipline Gun cooldown reduced by 10s each time Pathfinder scans a beacon. Up to 6 rings per game means the total cooldown of Zipline Gun can go from 120s to 60s.

Bloodhound

Beast of the Hunt: Now gains even more duration when Bloodhound scores a knockdown or kill with the ultimate about to run out.

Eye of the Allfather: During Beast of the Hunt, Eye of the Allfather now comes out twice as fast and has a much shorter cooldown.

Numbers:

Beast of the Hunt duration extension 5s → [5s - 15s] based on remaining duration Eye of the Allfather CD during Beast of the Hunt: 25s → 6s Eye of the Allfather total use time during Beast of the Hunt: 1.8s → 0.9s



Crypto

Surveillance drone: Crypto can now activate respawn and survey beacons from his drone. Doing so is instant instead of requiring a prolonged use. Made the surveillance drone slightly more consistent to hit but also doubled its hitpoints.

Drone EMP: EMP will now slow teammates caught in the blast, even if they had no shields. This means that players who have used Revenant’s Death Totem will also be slowed.

Numbers: Surveillance Drone 30HP → 60HP Surveillance Drone hitbox size: cube of edge length 16 → cube of edge length 24



