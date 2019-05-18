Apex Legends Update Is Fixing Gibraltar’s Best Bug

A new Apex Legends patch is coming out soon, and that means a whole bevy of bugs and other problems will be fixed. Under usual circumstances, this would be a welcome release, but there is one bug that’s being fixed in the patch that players might be sad to see leave. After the next update is out, Gibraltar won’t be able to have other Legends’ equipment stuck to his shield which means we’ll say goodbye to Gibraltar Jousting and all kinds of other interesting combinations players have come up with.

The full contents of the update that’s scheduled to be out sometime early next week can be seen here, but there’s one line in it that stood out to players who’ve been playing as or with Gibraltar. Towards the end of the patch notes, it said the update has “Fixed the bug that allowed players to stick objects to Gibraltar’s Gun Shield.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t seen that bug in action yet, it may be that you missed the initial wave of excitement when players identified the bug and discovered the possibilities of teaming Gibraltar up with other Legends like Octane and Caustic. Videos and GIFs like the one below were shared within the community when the bug first surfaced, and players even found out how to use the bug to their advantage.

As far as bugs go, this one did need to be removed despite how funny it was to see in a game. By sticking launch pads and toxic traps to the shield, players were able to take advantage of exploits that wouldn’t normally be available to Gibraltar. Respawn Entertainment acknowledged that people might like the bug but explained why it has to go.

“Admittedly it’s been fun to see the results of this but the behavior is not intended by design and could get out of control,” Respawn said. “Items will no longer stick to Gibraltar’s Gun Shield, however, it will now deflect Arc Stars.”

It’s been over a month since the bug was first noticed, but the fact that it’s just now being fixed falls in line with Respawn’s statements about its patching schedule in Apex.