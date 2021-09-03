Apex Legends Update Will Add a Convenient Fix for the Game's Best Shields

✖

The next Apex Legends update will include a change that’ll affect the game’s best shields: The Gold Body Shield and the Red Evo Shield. Once the update releases, players will no longer have to hold an input to swap from a Red Evo Shield to a Gold Body Shield. This fix is one that people have been requesting for a while now and should alleviate some frustrations when it comes to trying to shield swap between these two top-tier shields in the middle of a battle.

Respawn Entertainment’s director of comms Ryan Rigney confirmed on Twitter this week that the fix for how the two Body Shields interact with one another will be included in the next update. According to Rigney, the exact line that’ll be included in the patch notes is “Swapping from Red to a Gold Shield with more health no longer requires a long press.”

Most Apex Legends players are probably pretty familiar by now with the concept of swapping shields in a battle which allows players to gain new armor quickly when they don’t have time to heal up. Situations where third parties arrive or when you’ve just eliminated an enemy that still has teammates alive are some of the most common shield swap scenarios.

Swapping shields typically only requires a press of a button, but that’s not the case with Gold Body Shields. This unique shield makes sure that players really want to pick it up by asking them to hold down the input instead of just tapping it. That second or two can make a difference in a fight, and in worst case scenarios, it causes players to think they’ve picked up a Gold Body Shield when they really haven’t. The clip below from Reddit that was shared in July shows how frustrating that exact scenario can be.

That thankfully won’t be a problem whenever the next Apex Legends update releases, but we don’t yet have a release date for the patch just yet. Expect to see the patch notes detailed around the time the update releases with this shield swap fix included in them.