‘Apex Legends’ Update Fixes Supply Ship Bug

Apex Legends’ latest update included a fix for an annoying issue players were encountering on the Supply Ship which prevented them from successfully reviving or respawning their teammates.

The Supply Ship is a hot location to drop on, a fact any Apex Legends players will likely know by now after squads swarm it when dropping in. It flies across the map and has some guaranteed loot drops on the surface and inside it, and its height makes it the first possible location where players can land.

All those features amount to a location where the first death is likely to occur in Apex Legends, but players who wanted to bring their teammates back were mostly out of luck if someone died on the Supply Ship. Players experienced a bug where reviving someone would cause both players to float off the side of the ship while the vessel moves on without them, a situation that sometimes ended with players falling straight down, unsuccessfully reviving each other, or being launched in different directions. Should a player actually die on the ship, their Death Box would slide off the ship in the same way and would be suspended in air until it hopefully dropped to a place where players could access it.

These issues added to the already hectic experience of dropping on the Supply Ship, but Respawn Entertainment said the problems have been fixed in the latest update. Though not included in the actual patch notes, a comment from a Respawn developer within the update’s Reddit thread confirmed that the Death Box problem should be fixed alongside the reviving bug.

“Yes, your death box should stay with the ship now,” a Respawn developer said on Reddit. “And I believe the res’ing on the ship is also fixed.”

This doesn’t mean players will have any better luck surviving their trip to the ship without being downed, but it does mean they have a chance of keeping their loot or being brought back to the match if they don’t make it off the ship in one piece.

Respawn’s full patch notes included many more changes beyond the undocumented Supply Ship fix. They also kicked off a Valentine’s Day event where players can buy a new weapon skin among other limited-time items.