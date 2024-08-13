Apex Legends Update Brings Back Normal Battle Royale Modes, but Not Ranked

Apex Legends has been in quite a state this week with players surprised on Monday to find that their ranks had been reset despite the season just starting. The ranked split for the Shockwave season apparently just ended abruptly on Monday which triggered a partial reset of whatever ranks players had reached in the first week or so of the season, an issue which prompted Respawn Entertainment to turn off ranked entirely. To add to the frustration, the takeover of the new Revival game mode was still active with E-District locked in as the sole map, so aside from playing against bots or the rotating, non-battle royale modes, Apex players’ only option was to play Revival on E-District.

Thankfully, some of those issues have subsided as of Tuesday. The initial takeover for the Revival mode has concluded as of today which means that Trios and Quads are back in battle royale matches as is a normal map rotation that’ll give players a break from E-District from time to time. The non-battle royale modes like Team Deathmatch and Control are still active as well, but no Solos or Duos modes are available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ranked, however, is not. If you try to go play a ranked match, you’ll be met with the “Ranked not initialized. Try restarting” message that’s been occupying the ranked option since Monday. Respawn said yesterday that it was aware of the ranked issue and was working on fixing it, but a solution hasn’t been implemented yet.

“We’re still working on a fix to restore Ranks and RP to players. We’ll let you know as soon as it’s ready to deploy, but in the meantime, Ranked will remain unavailable for affected accounts to prevent them from losing further progress,” Respawn said. “Thank you for your patience.”

Players have apparently found ways to finagle themselves into the ranked mode despite it being locked, but it’s difficult to imagine any quality matches being played in there right now given the circumstances, and whatever progress you make (or lose) will almost certainly be undone when the ranked mode is turned back on and things are fixed.

Respawn did release an update today even if it didn’t address the ranked situation, though Respawn noted in the brief patch notes for the hotfix that there were no ranked fixes and that those were still being worked on.

Apex Legends Patch Notes for Today, August 13th

A crash related to using Ballistic’s abilities

Players losing mouse input when entering a game

The “Training” button not functioning properly for new players.

Today’s Apex update also kicked off another Collection Event, so even though you can’t play ranked, you can spend your way towards another Heirloom recolor.