Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions Seemingly Releasing Soon

It would appear that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions of Apex Legends could be releasing very, very soon. How soon? Well, ratings for the new versions of the video game have started popping up online, and if Europe’s PEGI is right, “how soon” is today, February 8th.

In case you missed it, a recent media presentation covering new Apex Legends season, “Defiance,” included a bit where developer Respawn Entertainment noted that news about long-awaited native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game would arrive “very, very shortly.” Speculation at the time had been that there might be a surprise launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions given that Apex Legends itself was a surprise launch.

And now, ESRB ratings and PEGI ratings for the new versions of the popular video game have surfaced online. While the ESRB listing does not include a release date of any kind, the PEGI one does. Under “Release Dates & Platforms,” the PEGI listing notes that 2019 initial release as well as last year’s release for the Nintendo Switch. Below that, February 8th is listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As noted above, there is no telling right now when Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment might launch native versions of the video game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. But if the ratings are accurate, it could even be today. In general, Apex Legends Season 12, or “Defiance,” is set to launch on February 8th and bring with it Mad Maggie as its newest Legend. Apex Legends‘ most recent season, “Escape,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Ash among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is more broadly available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with “Defiance” technically being Season 12. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

