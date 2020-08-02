Apex Legends' Wraith Is Getting Her Own Nendoroid

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends is officially joining the Nendoroid line of figures from Good Smile Company, and it's doing so in a big way. More specifically, it was revealed that Wraith is the first Nendoroid for Apex Legends, but we certainly hope it won't be the last. While there are plenty of Funko figures for the popular video game, the Nendoroid line's posing, articulation, and general quality make for some great figures at relatively inexpensive prices.

"She comes with a portal to recreate her Dimensional Rift ability so you can pose and display her showing up where she's least expected on the battlefield," the figure's official listing reads in part. "Wraith's Kunai, a Prowler Burst PDW and a Wingman are also included. Be sure to add her to your collection!" The Wraith Nendoroid also comes with two face plates: a standard one and a combat one.

Try not to blink, you may miss her. Nendoroid Wraith has arrived and is available for pre-order starting tonight at 8pm PT! 🌀 : https://t.co/WgIi3n2A7u pic.twitter.com/LFBpYk6ZRO — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2020

The Wraith Nendoroid figure is currently available to pre-order over on Good Smile's official website and has a release date set for February 2021. As is typical, this should firm up in the coming months. The price, converted from yen, sits at about $55 and is more specifically $55.99 in the United States shop. Apex Legends, the game itself, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 5 - Fortune's Favor. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

