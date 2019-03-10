‘Apex Legends’ Players Can’t Unsee Wraith Skin As Sid From ‘Toy Story’

Some Apex Legends players are convinced that Wraith is actually just Vanellope from Wreck-it-Ralph. But while plain Wraith looks like Vanellope in 20 years, some of her other skins have players imagining a very different character.

If you’ve come across Sid from Toy Story in Apex Legends, it’s not him, unfortunately, it’s just Wraith wearing “The Liberator” outfit.

Of course, once you see this, you can’t unsee it. If you don’t see the relationship though, don’t worry, there’s plenty of others. Some have pointed out the skin looks like Jack from Mass Effect, which is accurate. Others see Starkiller from The Force Unleashed. Also, pretty accurate.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the game, click here. For what we think of the new battle royale shooter, check out our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

