BG3 Patch 8’s Best New Feature Finally Lets Me Play How I Want

The arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the late summer of 2023 wasn’t something I was prepared for. Despite following the game through early access and keeping tabs on what Larian Studios was adding via blog posts and community updates, I had no idea the impact it would have on my life or the gaming world as a whole. Despite this, I have never finished BG3. I have never left Act One, and it is because of one missing feature: cross-console multiplayer.

It may sound silly to hold off on playing one of the most popular D&D RPGs of the decade simply because of multiplayer limitations, but I wanted to experience the wonder of the story and gameplay together with my partner, and I was willing to wait however long it took until we could enter the world at the same time.

Crossplay Multiplayer Increases Accessibility

After a lot of testing and a healthy dose of stress, the party are readying for one last adventure to mark the end of an era.



But something feels different… pic.twitter.com/KaeXhcnnB9 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) April 15, 2025

My partner and I are the proud parents of a four-year-old. This means that instead of fancy gaming PCs, we have my work computer and the family PlayStation console. BG3 stopped running on my wife’s PC after about three patches, leaving the PS5 as her only platform option.

Additionally, we have very little free time that we would much rather spend together than sitting in separate rooms playing the same game. When we realized we would either have to upgrade her computer or get a second PS5 to play together, we looked at the preschool fees, tiny shoe costs, and grocery bills and knew it just wasn’t going to be in the cards.

Luckily, we knew that crossplay was planned for Baldur’s Gate 3, so we decided to set the game down and wait. That was at the end of 2023.

We watched as our friends completed multiple playthroughs, attempting to avoid spoilers both in conversation and online, and saved the very special journey through the game for when we could finally enjoy it together.

Nearly two years later, we are finally going to be able to see the masterpiece that is BG3, and with the platforms we already have access to.

The Best Part About Being Late To The Party

While waiting until BG3’s final patch hasn’t been easy, there are perks to playing for the first time in 2025. Most of the bugs have been ironed out, there are numerous new subclasses to explore without the bias of a favorite build, and several characters have been added as companions.

However, the biggest perk is the lack of FOMO. I’ve always found that when playing a game during launch week, the fear of missing out drives me to rush through the story. Because of this, I’ll walk past secret areas, be overly critical of gameplay elements, or simply not appreciate the time that went into making the game.

By playing two years late, I’m in no rush. I can take my time knowing my progress won’t get wiped by a patch. I won’t feel like I need to beat a friend to Act Three, so I can see what happens first. There is nothing but time, and I can’t wait to pour hours into looking through every area without pressure.

A Built-in DM For A Glorious Adventure

Crossplay is a big deal for many fans of Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you are like me, waiting for the critical moment to play with a loved one, or you are jumping in for your 100th playthrough with a group of friends, this new feature is designed to turn a solo RPG experience into a full-blown D&D campaign.

Because we have a kid at home, we can’t run or easily join active D&D campaigns. It’s difficult to set aside hours between tea parties, park trips, and museum adventures.

However, when playing BG3 in a group, the game itself is the DM. Those of us who lack the time to prep a session can still go on adventures together in a world we love and in a way that better fits into our lives. The addition of crossplay will also allow us to play with friends who have the game on a range of different platforms. It’s easily one of the most important inclusions post-launch, and one that will help fans experience the game in an entirely new way.

I can’t wait to jump in and see everything Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer, and I am so glad that the final patch has ensured players can journey the world together. It’s a fitting close to a game that has immortalized itself as one of the best RPGs of this era. No matter who you are playing with, or how, it is sure to be an amazing ride.