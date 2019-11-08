Apple Arcade Reaches New Milestone By Adding 6 More Games

The Apple Arcade reached an impressive milestone on Friday by now offering at least 100 games through its mobile gaming subscription. It reached that point by adding six new games this week that encompass a variety of genres including the new Guildlings game and Marble It Up: Mayhem! Like other games that are part of Apple Arcade, each one of these is available now for free so long as you have an Apple Arcade subscription and enough room on your device.

The list below which was tweeted by the Apple Arcade account on Friday gave a quick rundown of each of the games that have now been added. Those games include UFO on Tape: First Contact, Sociable Soccer, Marble It Up: Mayhem!, Takeshi and Hiroshi, Discolored, and Guildlings.

Six new awesome titles just dropped: UFO on Tape: First Contact by @revolutionaryco@Sociable_Soccer by @Rogue_Co

Marble It Up: Mayhem! By @MarbleItUp

Takeshi and Hiroshi by @oinkgms

Discolored by Shifty Eye

Guildlings by @sirvostudios Play them now: https://t.co/BR7BfvIqQm pic.twitter.com/066T9Tyk6D — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) November 8, 2019

Before you download the games (or while you wait for them to download), you can find more detailed descriptions of each one below along with videos when available to show what the actual gameplay will look like once you have them.

UFO on Tape: First Contact

‘UFO on Tape: First Contact’ is coming soon to iOS, Mac and AppleTV. Exclusively on Apple Arcade.

It’s out of this world! 👽🛸 @applearcade #area51 pic.twitter.com/ywAsOByzhP — UFO on Tape (@revolutionaryco) September 12, 2019

“What would you do if a real UFO descended from the clouds?” Apple Arcade’s description of the new game reads. “Run Screaming? Or grab your iPhone and start recording?! Exclusive to Apple Arcade, ‘UFO on Tape’ puts you in the hot seat as you speed through the countryside looking for evidence of visitors from outer space. The highly anticipated sequel to the multi-award winning 2010 iOS classic. It’s ‘out of this world!’”

Sociable Soccer

Sociable Soccer developer Rogue Games didn’t provide a brief description of the game for the Apple Arcade listing, but it did provide a list of features that can be found below. Note that the trailer above comes from the game’s early access release in 2017.

Gameplay is fast and intuitive with controls for touch screen and controllers.

Control the full team or simply manage and watch, switch it up whenever you like.

Take on other players manager controlled teams online.

Play head to head matches offline (requires two controllers).

Develop your team by collecting 25,000 upgradable player cards, from 1,000 international teams.

Seasonal League System, 60 hour campaign mode taking on the world of soccer & ad hoc friendly matches.

Dominate the ranking tables and represent the club you love.

Presentation style is light and fun with sports depth for people who want it.

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

“The joy of rolling is back!” the developers said about their new marble-filled game that’s now part of Apple Arcade. “Marble It Up: Mayhem! is the newest chapter in marble platforming – fresh from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, and brand-new multiplayer – welcome to the beginning of the best marble experience yet!”

Takeshi and Hiroshi

This next mobile game called Takeshi and Hiroshi has a trailer you can view on its Apple Arcade page while the video above shows some gameplay through the first chapter.

“Takeshi and Hiroshi combines the two worlds of puppet animation and Role Playing Game,” a preview of the game reads.” It tells the story of two brothers and their daily life. The 14-year-old Takeshi, a game designer to-be, is creating a game for his weak little brother Hiroshi who always wants to play the next chapter of the game as soon as possible. As the game is still in the making, Takeshi has to improvise and secretly plays some of the monster roles himself.”

Discolored

“Discolored is a strange and surreal puzzle adventure, taking place over a single desolate location,” a description of the game reads. “Your mission: restore the color to this once-vibrant world. What caused the colors to disappear? How could they be brought back? As you explore, you’ll solve an array of inventive puzzles and uncover a selection of clues – leading you to discover the deeper secrets of this strange place at the end of an abandoned highway.”

Guildlings

“This summer, you and your best friends are heading out on a quest,” the Apple Arcade description of Guildlings reads. “You’ll climb through dark tunnels to reach mystical mountain temples. You’ll match wits with goblins, ghosts, and sentient coffeemakers. You might even save the world from tearing itself apart. All you need to get this quest started? A magical phone. Be sure to read the fine print.”