Apple Reveals Every New Emoji Coming to iOS 12.1

Apple’s iOS 12.1 is on the way, and we’re expecting it to drop for iPhones later this month or in mid-November at the latest. The highly-anticipated new OS version features a ton of new emojis, some of which were previewed back in July. Now that OS 12.1 is in beta, the folks at Emojipedia have grabbed new images, and a list of every single emoji coming to 12.1 very soon.

The superhero emojis and skateboard emoji are obviously a lot of fun, but there are more sober and expressive emojis included as well. Variety is the name of the game, and you guys are going to have a ton of options to choose from when this update goes live. Here’s a list every single emoji coming to OS 12.1:

Smiling Face With 3 Hearts

Hot Face

Cold Face

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Pleading Face

Man, Red Haired

Man, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone

Man, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Man, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired

Woman, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired

Man, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired

Woman, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Man, Bald

Man, Bald: Light Skin Tone

Man, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man, Bald: Medium Skin Tone

Man, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man, Bald: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Bald

Woman, Bald: Light Skin Tone

Woman, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman, Bald: Medium Skin Tone

Woman, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Bald: Dark Skin Tone

Man, White Haired

Man, White Haired: Light Skin Tone

Man, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Man, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired

Woman, White Haired: Light Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Superhero

Superhero: Light Skin Tone

Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Superhero

Woman Superhero: Light Skin Tone

Woman Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

Woman Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Man Superhero

Man Superhero: Light Skin Tone

Man Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

Man Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Supervillain

Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain

Woman Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Man Supervillain

Man Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

Man Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Man Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

Man Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Man Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Leg

Leg: Light Skin Tone

Leg: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Leg: Medium Skin Tone

Leg: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Leg: Dark Skin Tone

Foot

Foot: Light Skin Tone

Foot: Medium-Light Skin Tone

Foot: Medium Skin Tone

Foot: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

Foot: Dark Skin Tone

Bone

Tooth

Goggles

Lab Coat

Hiking Boot

Flat Shoe

Raccoon

Llama

Hippopotamus

Kangaroo

Badger

Swan

Peacock

Parrot

Lobster

Mosquito

Microbe

Mango

Leafy Green

Bagel

Salt

Moon Cake

Cupcake

Compass

Brick

Skateboard

Luggage

Firecracker

Red Envelope

Softball

Flying Disc

Lacrosse

Nazar Amulet

Jigsaw

Teddy Bear

Chess Pawn

Abacus

Receipt

Toolbox

Magnet

Test Tube

Petri Dish

Dna

Fire Extinguisher

Lotion Bottle

Thread

Yarn

Safety Pin

Broom

Basket

Roll of Paper

Soap

Sponge

Infinity

Pirate Flag

United Nations Flag

Well, did you get everything you wanted, or is the emoji you’ve been waiting years for still missing from the list? Let us know what you think about the update in the comments below, and while you wait for OS 12.1 you can learn more about the recently-unveiled iPhones here.