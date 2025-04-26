PlayStation Store Sale Discounts AAA Games by 90% to Just $6

The PlayStation Store has discounted a couple of AAA PS5 games from $60 to just $6. Both PS5 games are on the older side, but both still hold up in 2025, and at $6 you can’t be overly picky. That said, the PlayStation Store sale that discounts both PS5 games is only live until May 8. After this, the 90 percent discount for both PS5 games on the PS Store will end, returning both back to their normal $60 price point.

The first of these two PS5 deals is for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a 2021 release that features Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all of the DLC released for each game. At this price point, PS4 and PS5 users both can experience some of the best RPG games of all time for just $2 a pop. More than this, PS4 and PS5 users can experience these three games remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

For those curious, the original Mass Effect released back in 2007 to a 91 on Metacritic, Mass Effect 2 released in 2010 to a 96 on Metacritic, and Mass Effect 3 released in 2012 to a 93 on Metacritic. All three were developed by BioWare and published by EA.

The other similar deal on the PlayStation Store is for Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, 2017 release from the now shuttered Monolith Productions and WB Games. A sequel to 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War was not as well received as its predecessor, but still managed to post an 81 on Metacritic. It never received its own follow-up though, and with Monolith Productions now closed, it probably never will.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

“Experience an epic open-world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System,” reads an official description of the game on the PlatyStation Store. “Forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with your personal Orc army in the Definitive Edition of Middle-earth: Shadow of War.”

