Apple Fans Are Excited for Big Price Drops on Older iPhones

Now that Apple‘s event today finally revealed the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, there’s a lot for Apple fans to be excited about. There was also news about Apple’s streaming service, Apple Arcade, Apple Watch, and a new iPad. But for some folks, the most important and exciting announcement from the entire thing was the reveal that some older iPhone models would now be even cheaper than before.

In addition to revealing that the iPhone 11 would start at $699, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max starting at $999 and $1099, respectively, the technology company revealed that the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR would be dropping to $449 and $599, respectively. While it’s not the same as, say, dropping a phone to $200, it’s still significant enough to draw interest from folks that had perhaps been eyeballing the phones but had been dismayed at the previous price tags.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the new price drops? Are you interested in checking out the iPhone 8 or iPhone XR now that they’re cheaper? Or are you the kind of person that’s excited to pick up the latest and greatest, and will be first in line when pre-orders go live? Let us know in the comments! You can check out all of our previous coverage of Apple right here.

Keep reading to check out social media reactions from folks excited about the newly cheap iPhones!

The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available to pre-order beginning this Friday at 8PM ET, and are set to ship on September 20th. The absolute lowest-tier version of the phone starts at $699, while the absolute top-tier version starts at $1,099. These prices vary between models and storage capacity, and most plans will also break it down into monthly payments if purchased through a wireless carrier, for example.

Only thing to look forward to

the only thing i look forward to in a new iphone drop event is the price drop of the previous ones lol — adi 🌱 (@snowdorokis) September 10, 2019

Impressive!

GOD DAMN, APPLE.



iPhone 11 Pro, $999



iPhone 11, $699



AND THEY ARENT DISCONTINUNG THE XR?!?



They just littered the market with compromise.



I AM IMPRESSED AS FUCK. #AppleEvent — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 10, 2019

Just… waiting

When you’re waiting for the #iphone11 to drop so you can get the iPhone XR cause of the price drop!!! pic.twitter.com/2lq2mJbEc9 — dj (@usingthe_JOHN) September 10, 2019

It’s true

the only purpose of the iPhone event at this point is the price drop on the two-year-old model, which I’m still only gonna buy when my daredevil lifestyle without a phone case ends in disaster — Victor Luckerson (@VLuck) September 10, 2019

The price drop is where it’s at

When that iPhone X price drop I’m in there baybeeeeeeeee — “Snacks Neva Lost” #passthajoint (@JoeyGold24k) September 10, 2019

It’s a good price!