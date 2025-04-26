Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Need These Cards to Beat Rayquaza ex

Pokemon TCG Pocket has stunned players with a new expansion announcement on April 25, 2025, offering a first glimpse of the Lunala and Solgaleo Celestial Guardians card lists ahead of their debut on April 30, 2025. In addition to the expansion news, a Half-Year Anniversary event has been announced, and it will contain Rayquaza ex with a terrifying moveset.

The Half-Year Anniversary event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will take place from April 29 at 11 PM PDT through May 12 at 10.59 PDT. Players can also take part in special solo battle missions to earn Pomo Pack A Series Vol. 7 boosters that have a chance of dropping Rayquaza ex.

This special Promo is set to shake up the meta thanks to the move “Draco Meteor”. After loading up four Energy of any type, players can use Rayquaza ex to hit four random opponent Pokemon for 40 damage each. This attack has no cooldown and does not discard energy, allowing players to decimate opponent benches with very little effort. Thankfully, a new Trainer card that will debut in Celestial Guardians, mixed with a classic deck build, could help players navigate this monstrosity.

Celebi ex Makes A Powerful Return

Play video

After dropping as the first mini expansion pack of the game, Mythical Island surprised players with the introduction of Celebi ex. The card’s move “Powerful Bloom” allowed players to his for 50 damage times the number of heads flipped based on Energy attached. This means a player could try to hit for damage five times if they have five Energy attached to Celebi ex.

However, it was the addition of Serperior that really made this card a beast. Serperior’s Ability “Jungle Totem” made every Grass-Type Energy attached to a Grass-Type Pokemon worth two. That meant a Celebi ex with five Grass-type Energy could try to hit 10 times. Celebi ex destroyed the meta and became a top-tier deck almost overnight.

Currently, Darkai ex holds the top of the line for best of the best in Pokemon TCG Pocket and has been one of the hardest decks to unseat despite new expansions being added to the game, but players wanting to counter Rayquaza ex should consider dusting off their Celebi ex or focusing on opening the Mythical Island booster packs for previous cards over the next week to make use a game changing Trainer card that will have the older deck doing circles around the newest Legendary debut.

How to Counter Rayquaza ex in Pokemon TCG Pocket with Celebi ex

Celebi ex’s biggest deck weakness was the time it took to get Serperior set up. Celebi ex itself is fairly soft, only sporting 130 HP. Even with Erika to buy time, the three-stage evolution line for Snivy was difficult to navigate, especially against fast-build deck options like Pikachu ex.

However, Celestial Guardians will introduce the Rare Candy Trainer. This item card allows players the ability to evolve a Basic Pokemon directly into a Stage 2 evolution if it is available in your hand. Snivy can go straight to Serperior, saving critical turns of gameplay and rapidly accelerating the “Jungle Totem” ability. Using this technique, players will be able to hit for up to 200 damage by their second or third turn at the latest. This will outpace Rayquaza, who needs a minimum of four Energy to attack.

Below is our recommended build for the Celebi ex deck to counter Rayquaza:

x2 Caterpie

x2 Snivy

x1 Servine

x2 Serperior

x2 Celebi ex

x1 Potion

x2 Rare Candy

x2 Poke Ball

x1 X Speed

x2 Professor’s Research

x2 Erika

x1 Sabrina

Caterpie is used to get Leaf Pokemon in your hand as quickly as possible, making the use of Rare Candy easier. It also allows you to keep Celebi ex on the bench before Jungle Totem is ready. While sacrificial Caterpie might seem cruel, in this case, getting the point cards set up can come at a cost.

The goal with this deck is to pull as much as possible right at the start of the match. Use Professor’s Research to get your hand built up with Trainers, Evolutions, and Items, while putting energy into Celebi ex and evolving Serperior. When the strategy is ready to launch, use X Speed to switch Caterpie with Celebi ex if it is still standing, and then you can destroy your opponent while using Erika to keep HP from dipping too low.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players who might have skipped trying to pull Celebi ex, or who didn’t spend a lot of time in Mythical Island, will want to try and grab as many packs as they can before Rayquaza ex drops, as the counter build will likely be very helpful in competitive matches. Having the right strategy could be the difference between success and defeat.