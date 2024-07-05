Apple Rejects Mobile Epic Games Store Again

Update: Epic Games says Apple has now accepted its Epic Games Store notarization submission.

Original: Epic Games announced just recently that it’d restarted the process of getting the mobile version of the Epic Games Store into Apple’s App Store platform by resubmitting both the store and Fortnite to Apple in order for the apps to be notarized. That was around a week ago, but in a quick turnaround, Epic Games announced this week that Apple has already rejected the submission for the Epic Games Store app. Epic Games shared the supposed reasoning from Apple in regards to why the app was rejected and said it plans to voice concerns to the European Commission.

The latest on the ongoing Epic Games vs. Apple saga came from the Epic Games Newsroom account on X which periodically shares updates on matters like this and sometimes in regards to Fortnite. The statement shared there said that Apple rejected the proposed version of the mobile Epic Games Store because it featured a button for installing apps and a label for in-app purchases which were both supposedly too similar to the ones that Apple already used for its products.

Epic Games’ full statement spread out across three tweets can be seen below:

“Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple’s ‘Get’ button and that our ‘In-app purchases’ label is too similar to the App Store’s ‘In-App Purchases’ label. We are using the same “Install” and ‘In-app purchases’ naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps. We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand, and the disclosure of in-app purchases is a regulatory best practice followed by all stores nowadays. Apple’s rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA, and we’ve shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further roadblocks from Apple, we remain ready to launch in the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next couple of months.”

When Epic Games shared its previous update about resubmitting the Epic Games Store to Apple, it said that it would be submitting Fortnite as well. Though the latest statement says Epic Games still plans to launch both on iOS devices in Europe this year, it does not specify what Apple has said, if anything, about the Fortnite proposal.