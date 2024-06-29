Epic Games Shares Fortnite Mobile Update

Fortnite is still not playable natively on iOS devices through the simple method of downloading the game via the App Store and playing it, though Epic Games is still working to accomplish that goal. As it works towards that, the company shared an update this week to better illustrate where things are in regards to the mobile version of Fortnite on iOS devices as well as the mobile version of the Epic Games Store that would let users access a whole new collection of mobile games offered through Epic Games' own interface.

The Epic Games Newsroom account on X shared the update this week saying that Epic Games has now "Submitted the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to Apple for their required notarization process." That part is done, so what comes next is the eventual launch of the mobile Epic Games Store as well as the mobile version of Fortnite on iOS devices in the EU. Epic Games says it's targeting "the next couple of months" for that goal. Beyond that, there are plans to bring the games Epic Games owns to other mobile app stores as well.

Unfortunately for those playing Fortnite in the United States on console or PC, these statements currently only apply to plans for Fortnite in the EU where laws are in place that allow Epic Games to perhaps host its mobile store and apps on the iOS platform. No updates were shared on any plans to make such happen in the U.S. where the only way to play Fortnite on iOS devices right now is through workarounds like cloud gaming.

The Epic Games vs. Apple battle first started back in 2020 when Epic Games introduced a new payment option for Fortnite on mobile devices that would let users pay Epic Games directly thus bypassing Apple's fees. This allowed for a permanent discount on V-Bucks, so it naturally looked like a good option to the consumer. Apple responded by booting Fortnite from the mobile store, thus triggering a long legal battle between the two companies. Part of that battle was the "#FreeFortnite" campaign from Epic Games which again enlisted the help of consumers to pressure Apple. Laws passed since then in the EU have allowed for Fortnite to make a return to iOS devices, but the progress has been very much regional to this point.

"We look forward to serving customers in the European Union with access to Epic's great mobile titles, as well as apps from other developers through Epic Games Store Mobile!" Epic Games said on its page that still vows to get the mobile version of the Epic Games Store available in the EU. "We plan to provide customers with a fantastic place to find the best mobile apps for their Android and iOS devices and interact with their friends, while providing developers with a distribution channel based on fairness and openness."