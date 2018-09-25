Arcade1Up Home Arcade Cabinets Are Back For $299 With Free Shipping

Back in July, a line of arcade cabinets from Arcade1Up were set to launch for a suggested price of $399, which is pretty reasonable for a 3/4 scale arcade cabinet loaded with multiple retro games. However, when Walmart put them up for pre-order they dropped the price to $299. Not surprisingly, they sold out quickly.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for your second chance, today is the day! The entire lineup, including the Walmart exclusive Galaga machine is back up for pre-order right here for $299 with free 2-day shipping and a release date slated for October 18th. The riser is also up for grabs.

At only $299 these arcade cabinets seem like the gaming bargain of the century. Each machine is loaded with several games in a traditional arcade cabinet design with the original control and button configurations and a hi-res display. They’re ideal for dens and gaming rooms, offices, businesses and more. Below you’ll find the entire lineup of Arcade1Up cabinets, the included games, and pre-order links:

At this price, it is actually plausible to build an entire retro-style arcade at home without going broke. For additional details, check out the official description for the Street Fighter arcade cabinet below.

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade 1Up’s Street Fighter ll at home arcade machine!

Perfect for when your friends are over, the two-player joystick/button configuration brings the Street Fighter ll Champion Edition arcade experience into the comfort of your home. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition is a mix of combat, skill and strategy. Its important to know when to block, jump, grapple, punch or kick your opponent. Fight against Ai, or your friends and perfect your own fighting style by mixing in combos of your desire.

Specifications:

Classic upright “Cabinet” design

Dimensions: 45.8 H x 22.75 H x 19 W

Weight: 58.5lbs

3 Games in 1 (Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, Street Fighter ll Turbo)

Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen

Authentic arcade controls

Commercial-grade construction

Original Artwork

Coinless operation

Owner can adjust the volume

On Screen Game Selection Menu

Plugs into an AC outlet

