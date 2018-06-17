Arcade1up Introducing Mini Arcade Games This Fall For Consumer-Friendly Price

Let’s say you want to put an arcade game in your man cave or rec room. Sounds like a novel idea, but there are a couple of things to consider. Number one, you may not have the space; number two, they can be quite the handful when it comes to maintaining and repairing them; and then, of course, there’s the price.

But the team at Tastemakers may have a solution to this, as they’re producing a line of miniature arcade cabinets called Arcade1up, set to launch this September with a few different machines featuring arcade classics. They’re set to sell for $399 apiece, a far cry from the thousands of dollars most games cost these days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The lineup includes a handful of different games. There’s one cabinet devoted to Atari classics like Centipede, Missile Command, Breakout and Millipede; and another with Asteroids Deluxe, Major Havoc, Tempest and Asteroids. As you can see in the picture above, these four foot machines feature authentic side and cabinet art, along with old-school controls. They also feature games running through a custom emulator, so you get the original arcade coding as well.

“The Arcade1Up brings back some of the most iconic arcade games ever created in a classic and redesigned form,” the company noted in a press release. “It is the perfect way to relive retro moments or experience them for the first time! Arcade1Up is easy to assemble, stands 4 feet tall and brings arcade play into your home, dorm room or office. The Arcade1Up lineup has five cabinets to choose from, each including four classic games such as Street Fighter, Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and more.

“Each Arcade1Up has full-color, hi-resolution screens, and sounds that truly immerse you into the gaming world, alongside a joystick and control buttons.”

Five machines will launch this fall, including devoted Capcom cabinets for Street Fighter and other arcade games. The company intends to continue the line with new games as well, though no other details were confirmed at this time.

The games are easy to assemble, according to the company, and other accessories are being offered as well this fall, including a booster seat to sit in while playing, as well as a stand that makes the games even taller, about the same height as actual arcade games. More details on their pricing will be available in the months ahead.

If you’ve always wanted an arcade game, this is just the option for you. And that Capcom one looks pretty unbeatable with Strider, Ghosts ‘n Goblins and 1944 included. We could use one for the office…