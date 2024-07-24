Arena Breakout: Infinite Launching Into Early Access Soon

Following a closed beta test and other opportunities here and there to preview the game, Arena Breakout: Infinite, is finally approaching its early access release. Developer MoreFun Studios primed players for the game’s early access release this week by saying that the early access version of the game will be “available soon,” though we don’t yet have an exact release date. The game will be coming to Gamescom, however, so we shouldn’t have to wait much longer before learning more about when it’ll be available and when early access adopters will be able to get their hands on the game.

The “when” part is the question here as opposed to the “how” since we already know a bit about the launch plans for Arena Breakout: Infinite thanks to details from MoreFun Studios. The game will be free and will be playable on Steam with a page already up now for players to wishlist the game ahead of its release. Unlike the closed beta test which people had to get into in order to play, you should be able to hop into the game right away when it’s available in early access.

For those who haven’t heard much of the game previously, Arena Breakout: Infinite is framed as a rival to Escape from Tarkov given that it’s also an “immersive tactical extraction shooter.” They bear similarities in that regard, but things have not been so cordial between the two games in the past. While Tarkov was in the midst of its PvE drama, MoreFun Studios took advantage of the opportunity by welcoming displaced extraction shooter players to their game. Tarkov developer Battlestate Games did not think that was very funny at all and called Arena Breakout: Infinite a “blatant plagiarist game” despite there being no evidence of plagiarism beyond similarities in gameplay and genre.

MoreFun Studios spoke more about its early access version of the game in the teaser for more details to come later:

“In the upcoming Early Access version, soldiers seeking fortune and fame on the Kamona battlefield will also have the opportunity to experience the debut of a highly intense indoor CQB (close-quarters battle) map, the Armory,” a preview of the new game offered. “Once under the control of the Northern Front, the Armory served as a military stronghold, stocked with weapons and fortified defenses. This third playable map adds a new level of intensity to the gameplay, providing thrilling close-quarters combat scenarios with increased risks and rewards for players to navigate.”