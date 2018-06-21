Arena of Valor Nintendo Switch Closed Beta Dates Announced

Arena of Valor, one of the most popular games in the world, is coming to Nintendo Switch. This morning Tencent Games finally revealed when players on Switch will be able to go hands-on with a closed beta. If you signed up (link here), you can look for an invitation to participate in the closed beta taking place June 28 – July 12. Check out the new beta trailer above, which showcases some of the upgrades that mobile players can expect in the Switch version.

You guys don’t understand how big this is going to be. Arena of Valor was borne and spun off from Honor of Kings, and both are freaking global phenomena. If you’re thinking to yourself, “This looks like a streamlined version of League of Legends,” then you’re absolutely right. Both games fall under Tencent’s massive umbrella, and you can expect the same level of world-class competitive depth, accessibility, and production value here. This is a real competitive MOBA, and will be the first game of its kind on the Switch.

This is a great move for Tencent as well as for Nintendo. In the comments section of that trailer you can already see droves of fans wishing they had a Nintendo Switch in order to play this beautiful new edition of the game. You can also expect continued support, new DC Comics heroes, and competitive balancing from Tencent going forward. These guys are dedicated to Arena of Valors‘s success in the West. You can learn more about that in my interview with Tencent here.

If you’re curious, you don’t have to wait until next week to see if got selected for the beta. You can download Arena of Valor right now on mobile. It’s totally free, and extremely generous. You don’t have to spend a penny to unlock a full roster of heroes or to play competitively.

Here’s the features rundown:

Classic 5v5 MOBA, Perfected for Mobile

Traverse a classic three-lane arena filled with nooks and crannies between towers. Watch out for enemies lurking in the brush and uncover secrets that wait in the jungle. Intuitive controls specifically designed for mobile will have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP in no time!

Growing Number of Legendary Heroes

Explore and command a roster of over 40 fearless heroes and counting, including a variety of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the perfect team to crush your opponents in battle!

The Ultimate MOBA Experience

First Blood, Double Kill, Triple Kill… all the features that you know and love right at your fingertips. Discover and dominate all the gameplay modes, including 5v5, 3v3, 1v1, and a unique “Hook Wars” mode that will challenge your skills and make you a true champion!

Fast Matchmaking & 10-Minute Matches

Team up with players all around the world in an instant. Carve your way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Carry your team to victory in less than 10 minutes!

Join Your Friends in Fierce Team Battles

Enjoy fast-paced combat and forge alliances with players around the world. Interact with friends and guild buddies every day using real-time voice chat. Share the load, work together, and fight strategically. Team up with your friends in Tourney Mode and soon you’ll be able to create your own league. Arena of Valor is the new eSport for your mobile devices.

Got What It Takes? Free to Play Forever