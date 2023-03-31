Ark 2 Delayed, First Game Being Remastered

Ark 2, the long-awaited sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved supposed to come to Xbox consoles and PC this year, has been delayed to 2024. When the game will now release in 2024, we don't know, but the news was shared alongside word that the official servers for the original game are shutting down in August. Why? Well, developer Studio Wildcard also tacked onto this news that Ark: Survival Ascended is releasing in August, a remaster of the first game for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to delay the sequel's launch to the end of 2024, when it will still launch exclusively on Xbox, Game Pass, and Windows distribution platforms (Steam/PC)," reads the statement. "We've put much thought into delaying ARK 2 for the betterment of the final product and the team's well-being. This news will be disappointing to many – we feel it too – but we're confident this heavy decision is the right one."

The statement continues, diving into why the game is being delayed: "So why the delay? Our goal is to make ARK 2 the best game it can be and provide a truly exceptional and rewarding experience for players. Unreal Engine 5 is incredibly new technology to us (and all developers), and we aim to use this cutting-edge tech to its fullest potential while creating a game with never-before-achieved scope at Studio Wildcard. As we learn more about the engine and develop the sequel, we have adapted our workflows and adjusted our pipelines to accommodate this new next-generation paradigm, and because of everything that involves, we need more time for development."

Not only is the game delayed to 2024, but fans looking forward to won't be seeing any of it this year, with the gameplay reveal also now postponed to next year as well.

"We sincerely apologize for this delay and genuinely appreciate your understanding," reads the staement. "Your support and passion are vital to us, and we will continue to work intensively to deliver the ultimate next-gen dinosaur survival experience. With that in mind, we do not plan to showcase any gameplay/screenshots/videos of ARK 2 this year; however, we intend to keep you informed and engaged in the development process by regularly showcasing more ARK 2 assets in the months ahead, leading to our gameplay reveal next year."

Whenever Ark 2 releases next year, it will release via Xbox consoles and PC. At release, it wll be avalable via Xbox Game Pass, but not PlayStation concsoles, and there's no word when or if this will change after the game's intal release. The first game came to PlayStation consoles, so you'd assume the sequel will, but there's no confirmation of this.