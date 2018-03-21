ARK: Survival Evolved Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Coming Later This Year

As if Studio Wildcard’s ARK: Survival Evolved wasn’t making enough of an impact on some consoles, PC and mobile, it’s about to strike out into new territory – the Nintendo Switch.

During today’s Epic Games “State of Unreal” keynote at the Game Developers Conference, the studio confirmed that the game would be coming to Nintendo‘s platform sometime this fall in both digital and retail form.

The game, which is being co-developed by Abstraction Games, provides an “open-world survival adventure where you can tame dinosaurs, conquer enemies and create enormous structures,” but now with the freedom to take it wherever you go.

The game will include “the complete contents and features of the original game; from the massive and mysterious ARK island, to the more than 100 prehistoric- and fantasy-inspired creatures such as the T-Rex, Giganotosaurus, Rock Drake and Reaper. Hundreds of hours of exploring, crafting, survival and combat await players as they go it alone, or group up with thousands of other Survivors to explore the island and solve the mysteries of the ARK,” the press release noted.

“The Switch’s handheld mode provides a fantastic new capability for survivors who want to fully immerse themselves in the vast worlds of ARK,” said Jeremy Stieglitz, Studio Wildcard’s Lead Designer, Lead Programmer, Development Director, and Co-Creative Director. “With this new version, Switch players can go directly from hunting and taming while sitting on the couch, to forming online tribes and searching out new conquests when on the bus, waiting in line, or wherever they happen to be.”

The game has attained a massive following with its release on Steam Early Access back in June 2015, with over 13 million “survivors” taking part in the open-world adventure. And with mobile and now Nintendo Switch getting versions of the game, that audience number is expected to grow. No doubt Nintendo will be drumming up its arrival, possibly as soon as E3 in a few months.

In case you’re unfamiliar with ARK, here’s the game’s official description:

“Prepare for the ultimate dinosaur-themed adventure! Stranded on a mysterious prehistoric island, you must explore its vast biomes as you begin to hunt, harvest, craft tools, grow crops and build shelters to survive. Use cunning and skill to kill, tame, breed, and even ride Dinosaurs and other primitive beasts living on The ARK. Advance your technology from primitive stone tools to T-Rex-mounted laser cannons, as you team up with hundreds of players online or enjoy a solo Jurassic experience.”

Can’t wait for the Switch version? ARK: Survival Evolved is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.