FromSoftware Teases Armored Core 7

While most FromSoftware fans are squarely focused on the upcoming Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, some players are wondering what's next for the developer. After all, the team finally dropped the next game in the Armored Core series last year when it released Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. That game didn't set the world on fire in the same way that Elden Ring did the previous year, but it was yet another solid release from the developer. And thanks to a new interview, it sounds like players might not be waiting another decade to play Armored Core 7.

Armored Core 7 Teased by FromSoftware Boss Hidetaka Miyazaki

(Photo: Bandai Namco)

This news comes from an interview FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki did with IGN Japan that was then translated by GamingBolt. There, Miyazaki made it clear that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a "success" for the developer and said that the team has "no intention of stopping" with AC6. In fact, Miyazaki made it clear that the team already has plans to make the next game even better, though they aren't ready to announce anything official just yet.

"As you can see from the fact that we made Armored Core 6, the Armored Core series is very important to FromSoftware. We have a strong will to continue to make it in the future," Miyazaki said. "I think Armored Core 6 was a success. On the other hand, not everything was perfect, and there is still room to make it better, so I have no intention of stopping there. However, nothing concrete has been decided yet."

This isn't overly surprising news. AC6 performed very well critically and had sold nearly 3 million copies as of last October. Those pale in comparison to Elden Ring numbers, but it's still a very strong indication that the audience is there for more Armored Core content. Most likely, AC7 won't be the next game out of FromSoftware, but it does not seem like fans will have to endure the same long drought they had between Armored Core: Verdict Day and AC6. For now, FromSoft's focus is on getting Shadow of the Erdtree out to fans.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Release Date

Players have been waiting for Shadow of the Erdtree's official announcement for months, and it was finally unveiled yesterday. The massive expansion for Elden Ring is scheduled to launch on June 21st for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Shadow of the Erdtree will include a brand-new story on a new map called the Land of Shadow. The developers claim this area is slightly larger than Limgrave from the base game, meaning there will be plenty of content for players to dive into when it ships this summer.