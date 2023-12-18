Armored Core 6 Getting a Major New Feature With Tomorrow's Update

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is getting a new update tomorrow, December 19, via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Right now, we don't have the patch notes of the update, but developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have released a trailer highlighting the update and previewed some of the content of the update. And they have done all of this because it is a notable update that, among other things, introduces ranked online matchmaking to the game.

To complete this, there will be a ranked leaderboard. The preview of the patch notes also makes note of "new parts" to "enhance your loadout," new PvP maps, and nameplate personalization. It is safe to assume the patch notes will be much more extensive than this, but right now that is all we have.

Battle other players in ranked online matchmaking

Carve your name into the ranked leaderboard

Enhance your AC loadout with new parts

Take the fight to new places with new PVP maps

Personalize your nameplate to make your mark on the battlefield

Armored Core 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the mech game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.

"As someone who had no prior exposure to Armored Core ahead of Fires of Rubicon, I am both surprised and delighted by how much I have enjoyed this game," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even when shifting to a slightly different genre, FromSoftware has once again asserted that it has a firm grasp on what it takes to make a thrilling and mechanically engaging action experience through and through. This might not be my own favorite FromSoftware game to date, but it's without a doubt worth checking out, regardless of how familiar you might be with Armored Core."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.