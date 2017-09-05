ARMS’ Upcoming DLC Fighter Max Brass Polishes Off The Competition In A New Trailer

Much like other recent Nintendo games like Splatoon, the new multiplayer brawler ARMS will be receiving a wide array of free updates and DLC, including new characters. At E3 2017 Nintendo unveiled add-on fighter Max Brass during a Treehouse livestream, and now they've given the big shiny lug his own trailer. You can check it out, above.

Here's how we previously described Max Brass:

Brass isn't an entirely new character, as you encounter him during the ARMS single-player campaign, but you'll soon be able to actually play as him. Max Brass is the greatest champion in the history of ARMS Grand Prix and parades around in armor made of past title belts. Oh, and apparently, he's literally bronzed himself. This guy could use a little humility punched into him. In terms of abilities, Max Brass' main power being the ability to resist flinching when punched. His arms also become permanently charged if he drops below 25 percent health.

Is it just me, or does Max Brass look seriously overpowered in the new trailer? I suppose Nintendo was just trying to make him look good, and it makes sense the greatest ARMS champion of all time is a badass, but they may have gone too far! Hopefully this guy has some weaknesses we haven't seen yet, and he doesn't disrupt the game's balance too much.

Max Brass will be added to ARMS sometime this month. This will be ARMS' second content update, as the game received added LAN support and the new Arena Mode in June. Further monthly updates are planned for the rest of the year.

ARMS is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our full review of the game, right here.