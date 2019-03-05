Cranky Kong Cartoon Voice Actor Aron Tager Dies at 84

Aron Tager, the voice of Cranky Kong in the Donkey Kong Country animated series, has passed away. He was 84.

Tager was a Canadian voice actor, actor, and artist who was known for his love of painting. According to Tager’s Wikipedia page, he had numerous art exhibitions over the years, and won many accolades for this work as well.

As an actor, Tager appeared in many films, such as X-Men, Murder at 1600, and The Salem Witch Trials. In TV, he was a member of the repertory cast of the A&E TV series: A Nero Wolfe Mystery, and like in film, he appeared in minor roles in countless shows, such as At the Hotel, Earth: Final Conflict, and Relic Hunter.

Tager also performed many voices for characters in animated children and adult shows over the years, including Kranky Kong in Donkey Kong Country, which is undoubtedly where most gamers will know him from.

Aron Tager, the voice of Cranky Kong in the Donkey Kong Country animated series, passed away recently at the age of 84. He was, in our opinion, the definitive Cranky. Thank you, Aron, for lending your voice to such a beloved character. You will be missed.//t.co/0ysuizCkHn pic.twitter.com/yGT4rTG9XJ — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) March 4, 2019

His voice fit Cranky Kong so very perfectly, I’ll never forget his performance in “I’m gonna be a Star” may he Rest In Peace — OJorgeO (@OJorgeO_Tweet) March 4, 2019

He was perfect.

We lost a legend, so many funny moments with that version of Cranky. — zarzamon (@truezarzamon) March 4, 2019

oh no,,,, dude i cannot think of cranky kong’s voice without thinking of his… rest easy man — That Ice Guy (@Frostsplash) March 4, 2019

I didn’t grow up on the show, I only started seeing after all the memes started coming out. It’s truly sad to lose such a talented person, who I know brought lots of smiles to many peoples faces. Thanks Aron for all your hard work — Mr_Bare_Bones (@MrBareBones) March 4, 2019

