‘The Art of Anthem’ Release Date and Cover Art Revealed

BioWare is doing things a little differently with their upcoming online action-RPG Anthem and many are wondering what this new direction means for the developer and their play experience. But it’s not just Javelins and fun with friends, the game also offers stunning environments to explore with tons of discoveries to make. To uncover even more about what this incredible new world has to offer, Dark Horse has announced that they are partnering up with BioWare once again for a fan-worthy new art book and we’ve got your exclusive first look!

Dark Horse revealed to us exclusively the first look at the incredible cover art for the newest book, seen above. Similar to previous art we’ve seen of the upcoming online adventure, this is just a small glimpse at what BioWare fans have to look forward to when it comes to Anthem’s charms. According to the publisher themselves, “The Art of Anthem showcases the grandeur and beauty of this dangerous new world. Filled with behind-the-scenes looks at the production of the game, original concept art, and exclusive commentary from developers, the Art of Anthem is a fantastic addition to any gamer fan’s bookshelf!”

With an incredibly talented team behind the latest art compilation, featuring well-known names in the comics industry such as Mac Walters and Alexander Freed back once more as the writers and Eduardo Fransico as the artist, this art book is yet another way to share in that excitement for what BioWare has been working hard on for the last few years.

This hard cover collector’s item will officially go on sale February 26th, 2019 and will be available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game itself according to BioWare:

“Team with up to three other players in cooperative adventures that reward both combined effort and individual skill. Each player’s choice of Javelin exosuit will shape their contribution and strategic role. As you explore, you will discover a gripping story filled with unique and memorable characters. Seamless and intelligent matchmaking will ensure you can quickly and easily find other players to adventure alongside.”