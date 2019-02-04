Gaming

Artist Reimagines ‘Overwatch’ Hero Hanzo As a Subway Sandwich Maker and It’s Amazing

We’ve seen some really great Overwatch skins courtesy of events like the currently ongoing Year […]

We’ve seen some really great Overwatch skins courtesy of events like the currently ongoing Year of the Pig; but it’s the fan imagined ones that really throw us for a loop. And there’s nothing wilder than what we’ve seen offered by Twitter artist EmBBu this past week.

The 24-year old artist from Finland managed to come up with a real doozy as of late, with a skin inspired by none other than…Subway Sandwiches?

EmBBu makes it known that she was “paid for this” work, though neither Blizzard nor Subway provided the commission. From our guess, it sounds like a fan just wanted to see what it was like to have Hanzo dressed up like a Subway sandwich artist.

If that’s not enough, it looks like his special technique has been reimagined as two Subway party subs, with the effect being a little more twisted than we could’ve expected.

You can check out the pieces of art below, and, yes, your mind is likely to be blown.

And a lot of fans look to agree, with lots of praise:

And someone who worked at Subway had a mild adjustment to note:

And it doesn’t look like EmBBu is going to rest easy, as she already made note of her next project: McDonald’s McCree!

So what do you think? Is it time to see a series of fast food inspired Overwatch costumes? How rockin’ would Tracer be in an In ‘n Out uniform? We might need to talk to EmBBu.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. (Sadly without fast-food skins- yet.)

Which combination would you want to see drawn up? Reach out to me on Twitter at @TheDCD!

