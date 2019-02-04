Artist Reimagines ‘Overwatch’ Hero Hanzo As a Subway Sandwich Maker and It’s Amazing

We’ve seen some really great Overwatch skins courtesy of events like the currently ongoing Year of the Pig; but it’s the fan imagined ones that really throw us for a loop. And there’s nothing wilder than what we’ve seen offered by Twitter artist EmBBu this past week.

The 24-year old artist from Finland managed to come up with a real doozy as of late, with a skin inspired by none other than…Subway Sandwiches?

EmBBu makes it known that she was “paid for this” work, though neither Blizzard nor Subway provided the commission. From our guess, it sounds like a fan just wanted to see what it was like to have Hanzo dressed up like a Subway sandwich artist.

If that’s not enough, it looks like his special technique has been reimagined as two Subway party subs, with the effect being a little more twisted than we could’ve expected.

You can check out the pieces of art below, and, yes, your mind is likely to be blown.

– Hanzo Subway skin – I got paid for this.

I got actual real life money for drawing this. (not sponsored by subway nor blizzard) pic.twitter.com/NkYmXZ1WyS — EmBBu (@EmBBuChuu) January 31, 2019

And a lot of fans look to agree, with lots of praise:

Really gives new meaning behind ‘Hanzo! At your service’, doesn’t it? — Karen (@herwitchyarts) January 31, 2019

“LET THE SANDWICH CONSUME YOU!” — Croc Blocked (@HerpDerpEXE) January 31, 2019

HIS BUTT SAYS “EAT FRESH” IM 💀💀💀💀 — Paula 👀 @Giveaway (@Chifle_) January 31, 2019

“Unleash the subs”

“Let the foot long consume you”

“Marked by the sandwich”

“With ever hunger, comes subway. With subway, satisfaction”

“My brother is dead. I killed him with my toaster oven”

“My subs grow longer” — TrainOW (@TrainOverwatch) January 31, 2019

The customer hungers — EverydayZer🐷 (@BOByatta) January 31, 2019

Hello? Blizzard? Hire her??

I love it!! — ☆ MAJI ☆ マルちゃんお疲れ様✨ (@majibomber) January 31, 2019

Whoever commissioned you for this is my absolute hero — Omar | Der Kämpfer 🇲🇽 (@DerKampfer55) January 31, 2019

And someone who worked at Subway had a mild adjustment to note:

As a Subway worker I approve of this. Although our aprons are only hip ones not full body, must be different in the US — Satans Frozen Daughter (@Miedri_Wesley) January 31, 2019

And it doesn’t look like EmBBu is going to rest easy, as she already made note of her next project: McDonald’s McCree!

I’m already planning on drawing McDonald’s McCree to match with this because a friend asked me to dbnfjklshjfkd — EmBBu (@EmBBuChuu) January 31, 2019

So what do you think? Is it time to see a series of fast food inspired Overwatch costumes? How rockin’ would Tracer be in an In ‘n Out uniform? We might need to talk to EmBBu.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. (Sadly without fast-food skins- yet.)

