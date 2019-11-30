Asmodee’s Black Friday Sale Features Game of Thrones, Conan, Dead of Winter, and More

It might not be Black Friday any longer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save some money on a bevy of tabletop games. Asmodee‘s Black Friday Sale is still going strong, and there are some great titles to snag at a discounted price, regardless of what type of board games you enjoy. There are some bigger titles in the mix too, including expansions for Catan, standalones like Conan and A Game of Thrones, and expansions for Plaid Hat’s stellar Dead of Winter series.

If you want something lighthearted and fun, Sunny Day ($17.99), Wooly Wars ($14.99), Patchwork Express ($14.99), and Get Packing ($14.99) might be good picks for you. If you’re looking for something a bit more involved, Guardians, History of the World ($28.99), Runewars ($40.99), Letters from Whitechapel: Whitehall Mystery ($23.99), and others might be best.

A personal favorite is Super Punch Fighter, which is on sale for $18.99 (typically $39.95), and you can check out our full review of the game right here to see if it’s up your alley.

Also up for grabs are Dead of Winter: The Long Night and Dead of Winter: Warring Colonies. The Long Night ($29.99) is a standalone expansion for Dead of Winter, while Warring Colonies ($19.99) requires the base game to play.

Conan is also on sale for $71.99, while A Game of Thrones is on sale for $6.99. Those are just a few of the many highlights from Asmodee’s big sale, and you can find all of the deals on their website right here, as well as more highlights below.

Ashes: The Law of Lions Deluxe Expansion – $14.99

Ashes: The Song of Soaksend Deluxe Expansion – $14.99

Catan Scenario: Crop Trust – $14.99

Catan Scenarios: Legend of the Sea Robber – $17.99

Catan: Rise of the Inkas – $38.99

Comanauts – $34.99

Conan – $71.99

Crossing – $14.99

Dead of Winter: The Long Night – $29.99

Dead of Winter: Warring Colonies – $19.99

Guardians – $19.99

A Game of Thrones: Hand of the King – $6.99

Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game – $23.99

Letters from Whitechapel: Whitehall Mystery – $23.99

Micropolis – $19.99

Neon Gods – $29.99

Patchwork Express – $14.99

Runewars Miniatures Game – $40.99

Shadows Amsterdam – $14.99

Space Gate Odyssey – $23.99

Starship Samurai – $26.99

Super Punch Fighter – $18.99

Taj Mahal – $29.99

Wooly Wars – $14.99

