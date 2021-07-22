Asmodee's Summer Releases Include Marvel Champions, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Descent, and More

✖

If you're looking for something to help beat the heat of summer, then you're in luck, because there's never been a better time to jump into board games, especially with all of the games coming over the next few months from Asmodee. Asmodee released a host of games in June, and they've got a full slate of new releases coming in July and August, which includes franchises like Marvel Champions, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Descent, Arkham Horror, and more. Regardless of what type of genre you prefer, there's probably something here you'll love, and you can check out the full list of July and August releases below.

July

7/2/21 - AZUL - Next Move Games - $39.99

7/2/21 - Nemesis: Voidseeders Expansion - Awaken Realms - $79.99

7/2/21 - Nemesis: Carnomorphs Expansion - Awaken Realms - $79.99

7/2/21 - Spot it! Animals (Eco-Blister) - Zygomatic - $9.99

7/9/21 - Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Captain America & War Machine Character Pack - Atomic Mass Games - $39.95

7/9/21 - Marvel Crisis Protocol: Jean Grey & Cassandra Nova Character Pack - Atomic Mass Games - $39.95

7/9/21 - Marvel Crisis Protocol: Omega Red Character Pack - Atomic Mass Games - $29.95

7/9/21 - Spot it! Fishing (Eco-Blister) - Zygomatic - $9.99

7/16/21 - CATAN - Treasures, Dragons, & Adventurers - Catan Studio - $47.00

7/16/21 - Marvel Champions: The Card Game Venom Hero Pack - Fantasy Flight Games - $14.95

7/16/21 - Stronghold 200+ XL (2021 Edition) - GameGenic - $44.99

7/16/21 - Sidekick 100+ Convertible Purple - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/16/21 - Sidekick 100+ Convertible Yellow - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/16/21 - Sidekick 100+ Convertible Pink - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/16/21 - Squire 100+ Convertible Purple - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/16/21 - Squire 100+ Convertible Yellow - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/16/21 - Squire 100+ Convertible Pink - Gamegenic - $16.99

7/21/21 - Meadow - Rebel - $54.99

7/21/21 - So Clover! - Repos Production - $24.99

7/23/21 - Marvel Crisis Protocol: Lizard & Kraven Character Pack - Atomic Mass Games - $44.95

7/23/21 - Marvel Crisis Protocol: Separation Anxiety Game Night Kit - Atomic Mass Games - $14.95

7/23/21 - Marvel: Crisis Protocol - Target: Kree - Aconyte - $16.95

7/23/21 - Arkham Horror: The Devourer Below - Aconyte - $16.95

7/30/21 - Pandemic: Hot Zone - Europe - Z-Man Games - $19.99

7/30/21 - Kemet: Blood & Sand - Matagot - $89.99

7/30/21 - Project L - Boardcubator - $34.99

7/30/21 - Nemesis: Space Cats Expansion - Awaken Realms - $39.99

7/30/21 - Nemesis: Alien Kings Expansion - Awaken Realms - $69.99

7/30/21 - Nemesis: Terrain Pack Expansion - Awaken Realms - $59.99

7/30/21 - Watchtower 100+ Convertible Purple - GameGenic - $27.99

7/30/21 - Watchtower 100+ Convertible Yellow - GameGenic - $27.99

7/30/21 - Watchtower 100+ Convertible Pink - GameGenic - $27.99

7/30/21 - Stronghold 200+ Convertible Purple - GameGenic - $39.99

7/30/21 - Stronghold 200+ Convertible Yellow $39.99 GameGenic - $39.99

7/30/21 - Stronghold 200+ Convertible Pink - GameGenic - $39.99

August

8/6/21 - Descent: Legends of the Dark - Fantasy Flight Games - $174. 95

8/13/21 - Fuzzies - CMYK- $19.99

8/13/21 - Monikers - CMYK - $29.99

8/13/21 - Monikers: Classic Expansion - CMYK - $24.99

8/13/21 - Monikers: More Monikers Expansion - CMYK - $24.99

8/13/21 - Monikers: Serious Nonsense (SUSD) Expansion - CMYK - $24.99

8/20/21 - Kompromat - Helvetiq - $19.99

8/20/21 - Winston - Helvetiq - $12.99

