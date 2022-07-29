Asmodee's July Releases Include Marvel Champions Spider-Ham, Lucha Wars, My Hero Academia, and More

Tabletop's biggest event of the year is almost upon us, but before everyone heads to Gen Con next month, Asmodee has a host of awesome games hitting stores as July comes to a close. Whether you're a fan of Fantasy Flight Games' Marvel Champions, Atomic Mass Games' Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Jasco Games' My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game, the world of Lucha Libre, or just a Marvel fan in general, Asmodee probably has a new board game you'll want to check out. Spider-Ham's new Marvel Champions pack is easily going to be a fan favorite, but you can check out everything Asmodee has to offer in the listing below.

In addition to Spider-Ham, Marvel Champions has also added SP//dr to the game, while Marvel: Crisis Protocol adds Heimdall and Skurge in a new two-pack. The My Hero Academia Card Game adds a new Deck-Loadable Series 2 set titled Crimson Rampage, while Backspindle Games has a brand new game that wrestling fans won't want to miss in Lucha Wars. You can check out the full listing below.

July 1st

MMFP001 – Millenial Manatees: Board Game in a Fanatee Pack – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy Games

NG0921 – Noggin – $14.99 – Format Games

SW0221 – So Wrong It's Right – $20.99 – Format Games

PBOD201 – Old Dominion: Kataphraktoi – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBOD704 – Old Dominion: Hierodeacon – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW1005 – Conquest: Two Player Starter Set – $164.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW1112 – Spires: Abomination – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW1113 – Spires: Marksman Clones – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW1117 – Spires: Avatara – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW1120 – Spires: Stryx – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW2221 – Hundred Kingdoms: Steel Legion – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW2222 – Hundred Kingdoms: Men-at-Arms – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW2223 – Hundred Kingdoms: Mercenary Crossbowmen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW2229 – Hundred Kingdoms: Longbowmen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW2230 – Hundred Kingdoms: Hunter Cadre – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW3301 – Dweghom: Hold Warriors & Hold Ballistae – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW3303 – Dweghom: Inferno Automata – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW4401 – Nords: Raiders – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW4402 – Nords: Stalkers – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW4405 – Nords: Huskarls – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7111 – Spires: Biomancer – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7112 – Spires: Mimetic Assassin – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7115 – Spires: Lineage Highborne – $55.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7221 – Hundred Kingdoms: Theist priest – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7224 – Hundred Kingdoms: Imperial Officer – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7331 – Dweghom: Ardent Kerawegh – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7336 – Dweghom: Herald of Fire – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7415 – Nords: Shield Biter – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7418 – Nords: Konungyr (Nords King) – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7511 – W'adrhun: Predator – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7512 – W'adrhun: Scion of Conquest – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7513 – W'adrhun: Matriarch Queen – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7515 – W'adrhun: Apex Queen – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW8009 – Conquest Campaign Softcover Book and Rules Expansion – $32.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW8017 – The Last Argument of Kings Softcover Rulebook- English V 1.5 – $13.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW8018 – First Blood Softcover Rulebook – English V 1.5 – $13.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW8031 – W'adrhun: Army Support packs Wave 3 $29.99 Para Bellum Wargames

PBW9004 – W'adrhun: Slingers – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW9006 – W'adrhun: Warbred – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW9007 – W'adrhun: Apex Predator – $124.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

July 8th

CP102EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Heimdall & Skurge – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games

July 15th

MHA02D – My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game – Deck-Loadable Content Series 2: Crimson Rampage – $29.99 – Jasco Games

BSG2102 – Lucha Wars – $35.95 – Backspindle Games

MC30EN – Marvel Champions: Spider-Ham Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

MC31EN – Marvel Champions: SP//dr Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

July 22nd

GU722 – Farmerstein – $14.95 – Giochi Uniti

PZE20080EN – YAK – $44.99 – Pretzel Games

July 29th

AS0120 – Ansagrams Travel Edition – $17.99 – Format Games

ES0321 – Egg Slam – $14.99 – Format Games

FM2100 – Gimme Gimme Guinea Pigs – $10.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

ST2659 – Everdell: Spirecrest 2nd Edition – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

STG2664EN – Everdell Pearlbrook 2nd Edition – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

