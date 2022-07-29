Asmodee's July Releases Include Marvel Champions Spider-Ham, Lucha Wars, My Hero Academia, and More
Tabletop's biggest event of the year is almost upon us, but before everyone heads to Gen Con next month, Asmodee has a host of awesome games hitting stores as July comes to a close. Whether you're a fan of Fantasy Flight Games' Marvel Champions, Atomic Mass Games' Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Jasco Games' My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game, the world of Lucha Libre, or just a Marvel fan in general, Asmodee probably has a new board game you'll want to check out. Spider-Ham's new Marvel Champions pack is easily going to be a fan favorite, but you can check out everything Asmodee has to offer in the listing below.
In addition to Spider-Ham, Marvel Champions has also added SP//dr to the game, while Marvel: Crisis Protocol adds Heimdall and Skurge in a new two-pack. The My Hero Academia Card Game adds a new Deck-Loadable Series 2 set titled Crimson Rampage, while Backspindle Games has a brand new game that wrestling fans won't want to miss in Lucha Wars. You can check out the full listing below.
July 1st
MMFP001 – Millenial Manatees: Board Game in a Fanatee Pack – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy Games
NG0921 – Noggin – $14.99 – Format Games
SW0221 – So Wrong It's Right – $20.99 – Format Games
PBOD201 – Old Dominion: Kataphraktoi – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBOD704 – Old Dominion: Hierodeacon – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW1005 – Conquest: Two Player Starter Set – $164.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW1112 – Spires: Abomination – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW1113 – Spires: Marksman Clones – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW1117 – Spires: Avatara – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW1120 – Spires: Stryx – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW2221 – Hundred Kingdoms: Steel Legion – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW2222 – Hundred Kingdoms: Men-at-Arms – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW2223 – Hundred Kingdoms: Mercenary Crossbowmen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW2229 – Hundred Kingdoms: Longbowmen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW2230 – Hundred Kingdoms: Hunter Cadre – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW3301 – Dweghom: Hold Warriors & Hold Ballistae – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW3303 – Dweghom: Inferno Automata – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW4401 – Nords: Raiders – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW4402 – Nords: Stalkers – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW4405 – Nords: Huskarls – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7111 – Spires: Biomancer – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7112 – Spires: Mimetic Assassin – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7115 – Spires: Lineage Highborne – $55.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7221 – Hundred Kingdoms: Theist priest – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7224 – Hundred Kingdoms: Imperial Officer – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7331 – Dweghom: Ardent Kerawegh – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7336 – Dweghom: Herald of Fire – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7415 – Nords: Shield Biter – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7418 – Nords: Konungyr (Nords King) – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7511 – W'adrhun: Predator – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7512 – W'adrhun: Scion of Conquest – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7513 – W'adrhun: Matriarch Queen – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7515 – W'adrhun: Apex Queen – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW8009 – Conquest Campaign Softcover Book and Rules Expansion – $32.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW8017 – The Last Argument of Kings Softcover Rulebook- English V 1.5 – $13.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW8018 – First Blood Softcover Rulebook – English V 1.5 – $13.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW8031 – W'adrhun: Army Support packs Wave 3 $29.99 Para Bellum Wargames
PBW9004 – W'adrhun: Slingers – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW9006 – W'adrhun: Warbred – $49.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW9007 – W'adrhun: Apex Predator – $124.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
July 8th
CP102EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Heimdall & Skurge – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games
July 15th
MHA02D – My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game – Deck-Loadable Content Series 2: Crimson Rampage – $29.99 – Jasco Games
BSG2102 – Lucha Wars – $35.95 – Backspindle Games
MC30EN – Marvel Champions: Spider-Ham Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
MC31EN – Marvel Champions: SP//dr Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
July 22nd
GU722 – Farmerstein – $14.95 – Giochi Uniti
PZE20080EN – YAK – $44.99 – Pretzel Games
July 29th0comments
AS0120 – Ansagrams Travel Edition – $17.99 – Format Games
ES0321 – Egg Slam – $14.99 – Format Games
FM2100 – Gimme Gimme Guinea Pigs – $10.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
ST2659 – Everdell: Spirecrest 2nd Edition – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
STG2664EN – Everdell Pearlbrook 2nd Edition – $60.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
Are you planning on picking any of these up to add to your collection? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!