Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hits Lowest Price Ever for Limited Time

The most recent game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, has dropped to its lowest price yet. When AC Mirage launched barely over a year ago, it already came in at a cheaper price than normal of $50. Since then, Ubisoft has steadily been discounting the action-adventure title numerous times over which has allowed those who didn’t want to buy it for full price to save some money. Now, for anyone else who has been contemplating picking up AC Mirage, a new deal should be taken advantage of before it comes to an end.

As part of Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” promotion, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been discounted by 54% across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This makes Mirage available for only $22.99, which is its best sale to date. Previously, AC Mirage had only ever been as low as $24.99.

The main caveat with this discount is that Amazon’s “Prime Big Deal Days” event is nearly over. At the time of this writing, the promotion will only be live for a little more than ten hours and will wrap up at 3:00am ET/12:00am PT later tonight. As a result, you’ll want to act quickly if you’re looking to get Assassin’s Creed Mirage for this value. And even if you happen to pass on this deal, it’s likely that we’ll see it come back in the months ahead as the holiday season approaches.

If you’re still on the fence when it comes to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can check out the game’s official launch trailer and accompanying synopsis attached below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

“Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.