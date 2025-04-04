EA Sports FC 25: Best Players for Become Immortal Evolution

EA Sports FC 25 is quickly barrelling toward its annual Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team. While players still have to wait a few weeks before the fan-favorite promo, EA is celebrating the greatest players in the history of soccer with the new Immortals promo. If you aren’t lucky enough to pace one of those top-rated cards, FC 25 is letting you create your own with the new Become Immortal Evolution. Here’s a full breakdown of the Become Immortal Evolution and a list of the best players to use it on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Become Immortal Evolution Explained

The best news about this Evolution is that it’s completely free. It’s also worth noting that this is only the first stage of the Evolution. FC 25 will launch further upgrades as we progress through the promo. Here are all of the requirements you need to keep in mind when picking your player:

Max Overall: 85

Max Total Positions: 2

Max PlayStyles: 6

Max PlayStyles+: 2

Position: CM

Once you complete all of the objectives, you’ll earn up to +41 Overall, +50 Pace, +50 Shooting, +60 Passing, +45 Dribbling, +50 Defending, +45 Physical, +2 Weak Foot, +2 Skills

Best Players for the Become Immortal Evolution

As mentioned, this Evolution will have further upgrades, so it’s hard to know exactly who to use right now. That said, this upgrade is across the board and huge, so you can use it on nearly anyone and end up with a great player. Here are our picks for the Become Immortal Evolution:

Sandro Tonali – Newcastle United

N’Golo Kante – Al Ittihad

Gavi – Barcelona

Vitinha – PSG

Centurions Weston McKennie – Juventus

The Become Immortal Evolution expires on May 2nd. With that in mind, you might want to wait for EA to release the rest of the Evolution upgrades for this before making your decision. You have three weeks before you need to lock your choice in, so don’t feel like you need to rush into anything.

Plus, by the time the Become Immortal Evolution expires, we’ll be in the thick of the Team of the Season promo. By that point, we might have Evolutions that are even higher rated, giving you the option to boost this Evo further. Either way, there’s going to be an influx of top-end players in a few weeks, making it an exciting time in EA Sports FC 25.