Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Surprisingly Cheaper Than Expected

Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the long-running Ubisoft series that's releasing in 2023, will be surprisingly cheaper than many fans likely would have expected. Since the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X were released back in 2020, many video game prices have seen their retail value jump to $69.99. And while this is a price change that was likely a long time coming, it has made it that much more difficult for some fans to buy as many games each year. Fortunately, when Mirage arrives next year, it won't be priced in this same manner.

Following the formal reveal of Assassin's Creed Mirage this weekend, Ubisoft also made the game available for pre-order. In doing so, it was unveiled that Mirage will only retail for $49.99 across all platforms. Conversely, the Deluxe Edition of Mirage will also be a bit cheaper than expected and will only cost $59.99. Considering that most games nowadays are priced at the aforementioned $70 value, to see this cost for Mirage was definitely unexpected.

So why is Assassin's Creed Mirage going to be cheaper than other recent entries in the series? Well, it would seem that the nature of the game has led to Ubisoft looking to charge a bit less. The past couple of installments in the Assassin's Creed series (Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla) were all vast open-world RPGs that contained dozens of hours of content for players to dig into. Conversely, Mirage is said to be a smaller experience that will only last about 15-20 hours in total. With this in mind, it looks like Ubisoft is trying to respect fans' wallets a bit more since they'll be buying a shorter game comparatively.

For now, we still don't have a specific idea of when Assassin's Creed Mirage will be launching as Ubisoft has only committed to a broad 2023 window. When it does arrive, though, it will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

