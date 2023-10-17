Assassin's Creed Mirage Update 1.04 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Update version 1.04 for Assassin's Creed Mirage has today been released by Ubisoft. At the start of this month, Mirage finally released for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms after having been previously having been announced in 2022. Now, Ubisoft has continued its post-launch support for its latest Assassin's Creed title and has made some big fixes to various errors that players have found in the game.

Generally speaking, this new update for Assassin's Creed Mirage doesn't make any gameplay or balance changes and instead just solves problems tied to quests, UI, and visuals. Many of these bugs that have been found in AC Mirage aren't game-breaking and are simply associated with certain oddities involving NPC animations. Beyond this, Ubisoft has also rectified a number of bugged quests in Mirage while also bringing about improvements to the game's general stability.

You can get a look at all of the changes that have been made in this new Assassin's Creed Mirage update via the patch notes at the bottom of the page.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Addressed:

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the "Dagger of Time" perk.

The "Sand Sword" perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the "Sand Outfit" Basim now won't be killed if taking two fatale damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Quest marker no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in the menus.

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

World

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC's drinking animation fixed

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

Quests

NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound – Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

Den of the Beast – Could not interact with Ali properly in the "Speak with Ali" objective.

To Catch a Demo – Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

Gilded Butterflies – Fighting during the "Great Auction" would break the quest flow.

The Great Symposium – Fixed blocker for the "Find Frazil the Great Scholar" objective.

The Serpent's Nest – Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

Graphics Animation, and Performance

Addressed:

Numerous graphics, environment, or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having abnormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Miscellaneous