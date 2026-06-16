Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gets Last Update With New Story Content, Here Are the Patch Notes

The final update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has today been released by Ubisoft. This past week, Ubisoft revealed that it would be wrapping up its journey with AC Shadows with a new patch that would go live today, June 16th. While this news was somewhat unsurprising given that Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is set to launch next month, fans weren’t sure what to expect from this update due to the lack of info Ubisoft had provided. Fortunately, the update in question has proven to be quite substantial and gives players plenty of additional content to dive into.

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Downloadable now, Assassin’s Creed Shadows title update version 1.1.11 is one of the biggest that the game has ever received. The patch predominantly adds new story content called “Black Tides” to the game that concludes the journey of Naoe and Yasuke that has been seen across the entire narrative of Shadows. With pirate enemies involved in the add-on, this content also seems to have some unexpected ties to Black Flag Resynced.

Outside of Black Tides, Ubisoft has brought new outfits and weapons to Shadows that players can unlock. Additionally, an endgame offering called Domains has been added to AC Shadows and will let players test their prowess in a handful of challenging encounters. Lastly, a final Animus Rift has opened and can be explored by those who have completed the previous Rifts.

As expected, several smaller refinements have been made to Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the form of bug fixes. Assuming that there are no additional issues that have been introduced to Shadows with this new update, there shouldn’t be any more bug-fixing patches for the game down the road. Even if a future patch does release to squash some new bugs, though, these updates won’t come with any other new content.

To get a full look at everything new that has come to Assassin’s Creed Shadows with this update, you can view the patch notes and explanation video from Ubisoft below.

Play video

New Free Story Quest: Black Tides

A new threat washes ashore!

Two elite-level Templars known as “Black Cross” are called to Japan to hunt Naoe and Yasuke for all the trouble they have caused. But as is often the case with the Templar Order, those Black Cross may have additional goals of their own: It’s up to our two protagonists to prevent them from acquiring whatever they seek – and manage to stay alive.

Conditions for Black Tides

Complete Naoe & Yasuke’s main story

Complete “A Critical Encounter” post-launch quest

Complete “A Puzzlement” post-launch quest

New Crossover Projects: Riptides & Undertow

We’re releasing two new crossover Projects available in the Animus HUB called Riptides and Undertow, in which you can unlock new themed outfits, weapons, trinkets and more!

To activate the new Projects, complete Anomalies and progress through the rewards like previously released ones. These include rewards for both Shadows and Black Flag Resynced and can be progressed by completing Anomalies from both games.

New End-game Feature: Domains

A brand-new Animus activity that will put your RPG build crafting skills to the test as you tackle 5 new gameplay simulations across 10 challenge levels.

New Animus Rift: Horizon

Another Rift has opened to reveal trouble stirring in its depths. The Eagle has more information to share about the Guide.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Gameplay

Damage increase for “Shurikens” fired from the “Bank Shot” and “Triple Threat” tools mastery upgrade.[JF4.1]

All abilities that destroy enemy armor are now half as effective when used against bosses.

Fixed an issue preventing the “weak point attacks from making enemies vulnerable a second time” engraving from unlocking correctly.

Fixed an issue where Yasuke’s knowledge bonus that granted damage reduction against melee or ranged attacks had no effect.

Enemies now take fall damage from shorter heights, resulting in more overall fall damage.

Damage from “Poison Kunai” thrown by enemies is reduced.

Damage from “Explosive Grenades” thrown by enemies is reduced.[JF5.1]

Up to 6 “Corrupted Castles” are now available each season.

Fixed an issue with Naoe’s “Katana Sheath” being stuck to her.

UI

Forge engraving lists have been reordered, and a new “Critical Category” has been added.[JF6.1]

Fixed an issue where some perks are shown in the wrong forge category engraving list.

Fixed an issue where some perks and knowledge skills displayed the wrong icons.

Fixed an issue where the “Damage when Hitting Vulnerable Enemies” perk was missing from the stat sheet.

Naoe’s “Peasant Hat Headgear” perk now has extra text in the stat sheet clarifying it only triggers when below 1 adrenaline.[JF7.1]

Fixed an issue where Yasuke’s knowledge bonus “Damage with Combo Enders” showed a value 10 times higher than intended in the stat sheet.

Pins and world markers are now saved through travels in Japan and Awaji.

Gears & Perks

Perks listed below have been reworked to a % of an adrenaline chunk and have been rebalanced to a lower value: Adrenaline Tools Adrenaline on Headshot Adrenaline on Critical Hit Adrenaline over half health Adrenaline under half health Adrenaline on afflicted enemies Adrenaline on posture attack Adrenaline on vulnerable enemies

Perk present on “Whisper of Gold Long Katana” now increases ability damage by 100% (up from 50%).

Fixed an issue where Naoe’s “Kusarigama” perk “Affliction on Entangled Enemy” dealt lower damage than intended when triggering bleed with entanglement.

Fixed an issue with “Blade of Yumminess” missing from inventory in some cases.

“Teppo” and “Bow” weapons can now be engraved with armour damage and armour piercing perks.

Fixed an issue where the “Arrownomics Bow” perk could be engraved on amulets.

Fixed an issue where the “Golden Chamber Teppo” perk could be engraved on amulets.

Perk present on Naoe’s “Ethereal Cloth Headgear” now triggers when health is below 15% (up from 10%).

Perk present on Naoe’s “Pink Petal Kosode Light Armour” and Yasuke’s “Sakura Bloom Armour” now converts adrenaline to 20% health on death (up from 10%).

Fixed an issue to prevent Yasuke’s “Riddle Scroll Beacon Trinket Perk” from reverting to default perk.

Fixed an issue where “Consecutive Enemy Kills” perk would not reset when combat ended.

Fixed an issue where “Consecutive Enemy Kills” perk would reset upon being damaged.

Perks with the condition “with backstab” can now correctly only be engraved on “Tanto” weapons.

Perks with conditions such as “with ranged weapons”, “with headshots”, and “while stationary” can no longer be engraved on melee weapons, where they would have no effect.

Perks with conditions such as “with melee weapons”, “with posture”, “with combo ender”, “when hitting multiple enemies” can no longer be engraved on ranged weapons, where they would have no effect.

Fixed an issue where some perks affecting affliction duration or granting adrenaline didn’t have their effect increased when engraved on enhanced items.

Fixed an issue where the “Critical Change with Melee Weapons” perk could be engraved on armours instead of helmets.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests

“Gather Mon”: Fixed the “Anomaly Quest” progression issue.

Fixed the “Anomaly Quest” progression issue. “Way of the Blacksmith”: Fixed an issue where “Heji and the forge” have been removed from the hideout and his quest is not available.

Fixed an issue where “Heji and the forge” have been removed from the hideout and his quest is not available. “Lost and Found”: Fixed an issue where Sentinel B-Ser.0197 is teleported out of bounds.

PLATFORM SPECIFIC

Nintendo Switch 2