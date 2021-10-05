Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Makes 54 Changes and Improvements

In addition to giving out a new free game, today Ubisoft released a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update, dubbed Title Update 1.3.2, isn’t the biggest update that game has received since launching last year, but it does prepare the game for new content releasing this year and it comes with plenty of changes to the gameplay, world, and more of the game.

To make room for all of this, players will need to download a meaty pretty file size that varies depending on the platform. On PS4 and PC the update is 10.84 GB and 8.54 GB, respectively. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, it’s 19.4 GB and 24.09 GB, respectibely. And lastly, on PC, you’ll need 20.42 GB of space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the update’s entire patch notes, courtesy of the official Ubisoft website:

Discovery Tour: Viking Age:

Added support for Discovery Tour: Viking Age, preparing the game for the release on October 19.

Google Stadia: Graphic Mode:

Added an option to Google Stadia that allows players to choose between High Framerate or Quality.

Allows switching between graphic modes for better Performance (prioritize 60 FPS) or Image Quality (prioritize resolution and graphical fidelity features).



Miscellaneous:

Post-launch skill nodes now have the proper impact on Eivor’s stats

Territory opportunities will no longer be revealed using Synin when Exploration difficulty is set to Pathfinder.

Placed the difficulty settings first in the gameplay section.

Updated descriptions for exploration difficulty.

Corrected aim-assist parameters order and names for difficulty settings.

Implemented collapsing/expanding active subcategories via button press.

Added cycling of filters for entries based on expansions.

Added a visual overlay, and enabled cycling of filters for entries based on expansions.

Game Improvements:

– Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities –

The Siege of Paris: Toka was unresponsive during the Warlord of Melun quest.

The Siege of Paris: Richardis remained stuck if a horse was placed at the cave’s entrance during Sister of Sorrow.

Wrath of the Druids: Unable to collect prison key during Courting the Kings.

Eivor could summon mounts during the fight with Fenrir.

Couldn’t damage enemies in the Hidden Justice world event.

Avenge Quests could spawn in unreachable locations or on enemies that aren’t hostile.

Unable to move shelf to pick up Ysmir tear stone near Utangard Chasm in Asgard.

Unable to break the door to free Goodwin in Reeve of Wincestre.

(PC) Fenrir boss fight didn’t start if World Details are set to Low on GPU with 6GB VRAM or below.

– River Raids and Mastery Challenge –

No points were awarded if the NPCs knocked themselves out by explosion in Wenlocan Trial of the Wolf.

The game could become unresponsive when Eivor dies during the River Raids exit screen.

The cargo capacity could lock at 200 regardless of its upgrade level and cannot be repaired.

New quest prompt for The Sword of Saint George after it was already completed.

Missing exploration area for clue objective on River Severn and Exe.

There was no fog of war on River Rhine.

Jomsvikings didn’t assist Eivor in opening doors at some River Raids locations.

Max Foreign Supplies are set to 1/1 after completing the main questline.

Eivor shaking after arriving at River Raids docks. Not gonna lie, I’d be shaking, too.

– Graphics, Audio, and Animation –

Numerous graphics or lighting issues.

Various animation issues.

Numerous Menu Narration issues

– World –

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

– Gameplay –

Wrath of the Druids: Percussion arrow could interrupt Ciara’s special attacks.

The Siege of Paris: Frankian merchants sold the same tattoo patterns that were already purchased.

Reaper healing perk triggered when switching equipment.

Scaling options stopped scaling under certain circumstances.

Players could buy extra resources by going to different merchants across Francia.

Numerous issues with the Spinning Harpoon ability.

Switching whistle to down d-pad and the quick action wheel to left d-pad will make the character pull out a torch when whistling.

Precision Axe throw didn’t destroy enemies’ weak points.

Exploration option changes from Custom to Pathfinder after exiting a Mastery Challenge.

Dismounting any mount in the water made Eivor look like as if they fell from high grounds.

– User Interface/HUD –

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous colorblind mode issues.

Couldn’t use keyboard to like Photos.

Suggested power level didn’t take Power Level Scaling options into account.

Nightmare difficulty option wasn’t present in the combat difficulty while launching a new game.

Auto-Assign wasn’t directly usable after opening the Skills menu.

Auto-Path didn’t work for post-Launch skill branches.

– System –

Infinite loading on saves after completing The Siege of Paris.

(Xbox Series) Xbox Series X|S not recognizing both gamepad and mouse/keyboard.



Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze when changing the combat difficulty.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Ubisoft game, click here.